Pay 10% advance to block gold rate at Malabar Gold and Diamonds

Malabar Gold and Diamond, the fifth largest jewellery retailer globally with over 400 showrooms across 13 countries, has unveiled their much-awaited gold rate protection offers, providing customers with the golden opportunity to block the prevailing gold rates by paying just 10 per cent as an advance.

The gold rate protection offer enables customers to purchase their favourite jewellery without having to worry about gold rate fluctuations and this much awaited facility has been unveiled by Malabar Gold and Diamonds taking into account the jewellery purchase its immense customer base is expected to indulge in during the upcoming festive season.

Customers can block the gold rate till October 19, 2025 by paying just 10 per cent as an advance. If gold rate increases at the time of purchase, customers can avail the blocked rate and if it reduces they can still draw mileage of the reduced rate i.e. a customer intending to buy gold jewellery worth Dh10,000 just needs to payDh1,000 to avail the gold rate protection offer and in turn get protected from the increasing gold rates.

Customers can also avail a complimentary diamond voucher for first advance bookings made on or before September 28, 2025. The offer will be valid across all Malabar Gold and Diamonds showrooms. Customers can either pay the advance directly at the showroom or online, via Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ mobile app.

“The gold rate protection scheme has consistently been a customer favourite, offering peace of mind in times of unpredictable gold prices. Especially now, with the festive season approaching and market rates fluctuating, this initiative empowers customers to secure their jewellery at the prevailing price with just a 10% advance, ensuring that their festive purchases remain unaffected by future price movements. What makes the process even simpler is our mobile app, which allows customers to make an advance with complete ease and security,” said Shamlal Ahamed, managing director for international operations at Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

In addition to the 10 per cent advance option, customers can also pay 50 per cent and 100 per cent of the amount as advance to get gold rate protection for 90 days and 180 days, respectively. This option will be available to customers throughout the year across all showrooms of Malabar Gold and Diamonds.