Pathos Communications: How Omar Hamdi grew a PR agency from a startup to an industry leader

Pathos Communications is always looking to broaden its horizons and continue to penetrate new markets, thus contributing to the agency's growth and scalability

By Shagun Sharma Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 5:12 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 5:13 PM

The landscape of journalism has undergone a seismic shift over the past few decades, transitioning from traditional print to digital media. Navigating this new terrain can be a daunting task, as it becomes increasingly challenging to identify trustworthy news sources amidst a sea of content. It was against this backdrop that entrepreneur Omar Hamdi sought to create a unique approach to delivering reliable news stories. He founded Pathos Communications, a public relations (PR) agency unlike any other.

Pathos creating an inclusive service for all clients

The PR industry is often criticised for offering a surplus of intangible and extravagant services that inflate costs without contributing to a return on investment. Pathos Communications breaks this mold with its pay-on-results model, opening doors for all businesses to reap the benefits of a media footprint.

Well-established companies also find value in partnering with Pathos Communications, as it allows them to outsource their PR needs in a cost-effective manner.

“Rather than incurring the expenses of recruiting, training, and retaining in-house PR staff, these companies can engage with an external vendor that circumvents the need for employee benefits and other costs associated with new hires,” explains Hamdi, “Aside from cutting costs, businesses will also benefit from the expertise of a third party vendor like Pathos Communications.”

Results driven with unconventional payment options

One key distinguishing feature of Pathos Communications is its commitment to results. Many PR agencies consider their job done once they have brainstormed ideas, created some content, and launched a couple of media campaigns.

Pathos Communications understands that publishing a piece of media is just one component of a successful PR strategy. The agency takes a holistic approach to brand recognition, working to boost content visibility, stimulate engagement, generate leads, and optimise overall brand strategy. They believe a PR agency's responsibility extends beyond content creation to include positioning clients as thought leaders in their respective industries. This can significantly increase a client's visibility and credibility through speaking engagements, articles, interviews, and other methods.

With a diverse client base that includes startups, large organisations, and well-known figures including Publicis Groupe, Jane Lu of Shark Tank Australia, James Caan from Dragons’ Den UK, and Oscar-nominated producer Frederick Marx, Pathos Communications has solidified its position as a leader in the industry.

Connecting with clients is half the battle won

As a globally recognised company with teams in the UK, US, Canada, and Dubai, Pathos Communications can accommodate clients from all around the world, operating across multiple time zones. This extensive reach and results-driven model has made them an appealing partner to global clients, building a robust network across various industries, and thus enhancing their clients' growth potential and brand credibility.

Pathos Communications acknowledges that successful PR is about more than just media exposure; it's about forging strong community relationships. This could involve organising or sponsoring events, participating in charity initiatives, or engaging with local organisations. By actively involving their clients in community engagement, Pathos helps enhance their visibility and reputation.

The success of this innovative PR model has highlighted the potential return on investment in affordable, scalable PR services. Pathos Communications is always looking to broaden its horizons and continue to penetrate new markets, thus contributing to the agency's growth and scalability. This is a testament to Hamdi's passion for media, storytelling, and authenticity which underpinned the creation of his highly successful startup.

— Shagun Sharma is an independent business journalist.