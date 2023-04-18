Passover Iftar and Suhoor event hosted at Israeli Consul-General’s residence

Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 3:33 PM

The Consul-General of the State of Israel in Dubai, Liron Zaslansky recently hosted a kosher for passover Iftar and Suhoor open house event at her residence as the holy month of Ramadan coincided with the Jewish holiday of Passover this year. Attendees which included prominent figures from public offices, diplomatic community and business circles broke their fasts with food that is traditionally served during the Jewish holiday of Passover, that is free of grains like wheat, oats and rye and leavened bread products. Passover is a major Jewish holiday that celebrates the story of the Israelites' departure from ancient Egypt.