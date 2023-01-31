Parvez Sultan Rupani wins 'Arabian Best of the Best Award' for digital transformation with DGTX

Dubai-based entrepreneur Parvez Sultan Rupani, chairman of DGTX Holdings, was declared the winner of the Arabian Best of Best award for digital transformation

Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 5:58 PM

Parvez Sultan Rupani, the chairman of DGTX Holdings, was recently awarded with the 'Arabian Best of Best Award' for digital transformation. This award recognises individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the digital transformation industry in the Arabian region.

"I’ve been working from a young age, and today I feel blessed to receive this award after so many failures. I’d like to thank every member of DGTX for their hard work. This is not my achievement. This is our achievement," said Rupani.

The Pakistani-born businessman studied in the US and travelled all over the world. Under his leadership, DGTX Holdings has provided cutting-edge solutions to its clients and helped them achieve their digital transformation goals.

Rupani is an award-winning entrepreneur with a successful track record in digital transformation. He is a leader who has always been at the forefront of innovation and helped DGTX Holdings become one of the leading companies in digital transformation.

Rupani’s ability to stay ahead of the curve has been instrumental in the company’s success, and this award is a testament to his hard work and dedication. The Arabian Best of Best for digital transformation is a highly coveted award, and it is a great honour for Rupani to receive it.

Rupani has constantly sought new and innovative technologies to help his clients achieve their digital transformation goals. He has identified trends and opportunities that others have missed, which has helped DGTX Holdings stay ahead of the competition.

In addition to his work with DGTX Holdings, Rupani is also an active community member. He mentors many young entrepreneurs and is always willing to share his knowledge and experience with others. On his plans for the future, "I see myself doing 100 per cent philanthropy work and 100 per cent helping people."

For more information visit www.instagram.com/psrupani/