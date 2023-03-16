Partnership of the Future: Bluemina appointed as official government marketing agent for the St Lucia CBI programme
The latest partnership between the notable entities proved to be a major breakthrough, causing a significant shift in industry standards
The conventional method of obtaining a second citizenship was restricted to relocating to a foreign country, enduring lengthy waiting periods and incurring avoidable living expenses, however, the past few years have witnessed a new trend moving more towards citizenship by investment programmes. Bluemina citizenship and residency, a leading global firm providing dual citizenship has now been appointed as an official government marketing agent for the St Lucia citizenship by investment programme. The recent appointment was formally announced by Bashar Daoud, CEO of Bluemina and Mc Claude Emmanuel, CEO of St Lucia citizenship by investment unit during an exclusive live webinar hosted by Khaleej Times.
The webinar offered a unique opportunity to participants to learn from two renowned experts in the realm of second passports and dual citizenship by investment industry and the numerous benefits of becoming a global citizen.
A prominent figure in the CBI industry, Emmanuel expressed his desire to partner with Bluemina, and specifically Daoud after witnessing their excellent work and impressive offices firsthand. Emmanuel also highlighted the importance of associating CIP St Lucia with such reputable entities that sustain the organisations' culture of excellence. He also reiterated that the recent partnership between the two organisations would be a harmonious union, noting that the decision was self-evident, given the diverse portfolio of Bluemina and the undeniable benefits of this partnership for St Lucia citizenship by investment unit.
For investors seeking to acquire a dual citizenship and passport via investment, this new collaboration between Bluemina and St Lucia citizenship by investment unit presents an unprecedented opportunity that is set to transform the sector. The partnership will revolutionise the industry, offering individuals and families enhanced global mobility, financial stability, and access to top-tier education and healthcare establishments, all of which are essential in today's world. Daoud explained the benefits of choosing this programme, mentioning that it is a clear path to citizenship, with a very transparent, reliable, fast and smooth process. He said: "With over 26 years of experience, Bluemina is proud to be a marketing agent for such a beautiful country like St Lucia. We have complete confidence that we will execute all these responsibilities with great trust. I think that we are up to par with this appointment." Daoud also noted that Bluemina's expansion plans and potential strengthened its status as a strong brand, aligned with the ethical and prudent standards maintained by the St Lucia citizenship by investment programme.
"As the market leader, Bluemina realised that as the demand for dual citizenships grew and people shifted to online solutions, becoming more accessible was crucial. This led to the launch of the first virtual office in the industry, allowing investors to apply from the comfort of their own home. The virtual office will also help us explain what St Lucia is about as well as the programmes offered to people," Daoud added.
Acquiring a dual citizenship is no longer a luxury, but a necessity and Bluemina ensures that the necessity becomes a reality. As a unique marketing agent of St Lucia citizenship by investment programme, Bluemina's highly qualified team of expert advisors work together over 13 regional offices. The leading firm will now be placing the St Lucia citizenship programme in the heart of Middle East, North Africa and GCC regions. Its strong network of clients and partners ensure that the best service is provided.
Daoud also stated that this new role will be represented by a fourth stripe in the Bluemina logo, with the first three stripes symbolising excellence in serving citizenship, residency, and golden visa programmes by investment.
Viewers can contact Bluemina to get a personalised consultation and all the information they need to know about the right programme that fits their future goals.
Watch the webinar to find out all you need to know about St Lucia’s citizenship's programme. To learn more, visit https://www.bluemina.com/