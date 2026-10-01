Participation continues to grow as MIDEA Dubai Schools Games enters its 7th season

The MIDEA Dubai Schools Games (DSG) has entered its seventh season, with 210 schools and 23,000 students expected to take part across 31 sports and 93 event days. Held under the patronage of the Dubai Sports Council, the games continue to give young people opportunities to compete, discover new sports and represent their schools throughout the academic year.

For the seventh consecutive season, the MIDEA Dubai Schools Games remain completely free to enter, ensuring that competitive school sport remains accessible to schools and students across Dubai.

With no participation fees, schools can enter students across the 31 sports on offer, whether they are long-standing participants or joining the games for the first time. All schools across Dubai are invited to take part, giving more young people the opportunity to compete, explore new disciplines and experience the pride of representing their school.

The programme provides opportunities for students of different ages and abilities to get involved in organised competition, helping schools build a stronger sporting culture while giving students the chance to experience competition beyond their regular physical education lessons.

Since its launch, the MIDEA Dubai Schools Games has grown significantly in both participation and scale. What began with 150 schools and 6,600 students across 18 sports has grown to 210 schools and 23,000 students across 31 sports, with student participation more than tripling since the programme began.

Building on this growth, the 2026–27 season introduces five new sports: 3x3 basketball, e-sports, triathlon, freestyle snowboarding and wrestling, giving students even more ways to get involved. The season will also feature four qualification stages across football, chess, basketball and volleyball, creating additional opportunities for school teams to compete throughout the academic year.

The first championships take place in October, beginning with table tennis from 6–8 October, followed by archery on October 14 and triathlon on October 25. Term 1 continues with golf, 3x3 basketball, rhythmic gymnastics, laser run and athletics, alongside the basketball and football qualification stages.

With competitions taking place throughout the academic year, schools have multiple opportunities to enter teams and students across the programme, creating a year-round platform for participation and competition.

Schools can register to take part across the 2026–27 programme, with the full competition calendar and registration information available through the Dubai Schools Games website.