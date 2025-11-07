Park Properties hosts exclusive real estate evening showcasing Ajman Creek Towers

Park Properties hosted an exclusive real estate evening at the elegant Bahi Ajman Palace, welcoming top brokers, investors, and media representatives for a night dedicated to celebrating excellence, opportunity, and growth in the UAE property market.

The event served as a strategic networking platform, bringing together leading names from the real estate and investment community. Attendees gained firsthand insights into Park Properties’ expanding portfolio, including the company’s flagship development, "Ajman Creek Towers", set to redefine affordable waterfront living in the Emirates.

Positioned as the most affordable waterfront property in the UAE, Ajman Creek Towers offers an exceptional proposition for both brokers and investors. With an eight per cent commission payable within just 30 days and a one per cent monthly payment plan, the project is tailored to ensure quick returns, sustainable profitability, and easy accessibility for end-users and investors alike.

Adding further incentive to its partner ecosystem, Park Properties announced exclusive limited-time rewards: two Jetours for top-performing agencies and brokers (valid until December 31, 2025) and a gold coin offer available until November 15, 2025.

The evening featured engaging presentations by the leadership team, Muhammad Asif Abdul Jabbar, CEO; Muhammad Osama Jabbar, head of business development; Muhammad Mirza Saeed, COO; Arif Rasheed Alvi, head of sales, Ajman; and Mohammed Sher Khan Adnan, head of sales, Dubai, who shared insights on upcoming developments, investment opportunities, and Park Properties’ growing footprint across the UAE.

In his keynote, Muhammad Asif Abdul Jabbar, CEO of Park Properties, said: "Our mission is to empower brokers and investors by providing them with projects that deliver value, credibility, and long-term growth. With Ajman Creek Towers, we’ve combined affordability with prime waterfront living, a rare mix that ensures returns for all stakeholders in record time."

The showcase also included Glam Residence, a ready-to-move-in property in Al Zorah’s Golf Course Community near the beach, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering ready and off-plan options that meet the evolving needs of modern investors.

The event witnessed an impressive turnout of over 750 brokers and industry professionals, highlighting the growing trust and enthusiasm surrounding Park Properties’ developments. By hosting this exclusive event, Park Properties reaffirmed its position as one of the UAE’s most trusted and performance-driven real estate developers, one that continues to build opportunities where ambition meets achievement.

For partnerships and sales inquiries, contact Park Properties https://parkgroup.ae/