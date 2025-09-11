Park Group signs landmark partnership with Ehsan Al Qurashi for Makkah project

Park Group has entered into a landmark partnership with EQ Holding to develop a high-rise studio service apartment tower in the holy city of Makkah, a project that is expected to draw strong interest from investors and pilgrims alike.

The development, located in the Al Jummayzah district just a short distance from Masjid Al-Haram, will feature a ground-plus-18 tower comprising 126 studio service apartments. With its prime location near Islam’s holiest site, the project is being positioned as both a spiritually significant investment and a response to the growing demand for high-quality accommodation in Makkah.

Echoing the sentiment, Ehsan Abdul Samad Al Qurashi, chairman of Abdul SamadAl Qurashi, said: “We have always been proud of our legacy in Saudi Arabia, and this collaboration with Park Group strengthens our mission to deliver world-class projects that enrich the Kingdom. This project in Makkah reflects our deep respect for the city’s significance and our commitment to meeting the needs of its millions of visitors. Together with Park Group, we are confident of setting new benchmarks for quality and service in the hospitality sector.”

The tower will include essential facilities and services designed to meet the needs of Makkah’s millions of annual visitors, particularly those arriving for Hajj and Umrah. Its modern interiors, carefully planned layouts, and strategic service provisions are intended to combine comfort with convenience in a city where demand for accommodation consistently outpaces supply.

Industry analysts say the project reflects a growing trend of cross-border collaboration in the Gulf’s real estate sector, as developers and investors seek to leverage their regional strengths. By bringing together a Saudi major and a UAE powerhouse, the Makkah development underscores the region’s ambitions to expand its hospitality infrastructure in line with increasing religious tourism.

For more information visit: www.parkgroup.ae.