Park Beach Residence: Committed to offering the best of coastal living

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 11:05 AM

The allure of coastal living is unparalleled, and Park Beach Residence, developed by Park Group, epitomises this with its prime location in the heart of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK). Spanning a generous plot size of 25,590 sq ft, this project is set to redefine luxury living with its strategic location, world-class amenities, and innovative payment plans.

Nestled in the picturesque Al Marjan Island, Park Beach Residence boasts an enviable location that is just a 15-minute drive from RAK Airport. Additionally, it offers easy access to Sharjah Airport (25 minutes) and Dubai Airport (40 minutes), making it an ideal choice for frequent travelers. This strategic positioning not only ensures convenience but also enhances the investment potential of the property.

Commitment to Excellence

Park Group launched sales for Park Beach Residence in June 2024, and mobilisation began in July 2024. This swift progress underscores the developer's commitment to delivering on their promises and ensuring customer satisfaction. With an estimated handover date of July 2026 and a maximum handover by July 2027, buyers can look forward to moving into their new homes within a reliable timeframe.

One of the standout features of Park Beach Residence is its unique payment plan. With a one-of-a-kind three-year post-handover payment option, buyers can secure their dream home with just Dh8,999 monthly payments. This innovative plan, offering 1.11 per cent monthly payments, is the only one of its kind on the island, making luxury living more accessible than ever.

Park Beach Residence is designed to offer an unmatched lifestyle with its range of world-class amenities. Residents will enjoy an infinity pool overlooking the beach, a community hall, private parking, and a state-of-the-art gym. The project also includes 24/7 security, a daycare center, a café, and a gaming zone, ensuring all needs are catered to within the community.

For those seeking the ultimate in luxury, certain units come with private plunge pools and fully fitted kitchens. Each unit is integrated with smart home technology, allowing residents to control their homes from anywhere in the world, truly epitomising modern luxury. Exciting Future Prospects Following the success of Park Beach Residence, Park Group is set to launch Park Beach Residence 2 in the coming weeks. Also located in Al Marjan Island, the second phase promises to be the pinnacle of luxury and convenience, with each unit featuring its own private plunge pool. This new project is set to enhance the appeal of Al Marjan Island as a premier destination for luxury living. Al Marjan Island: A Premier Coastal Destination Al Marjan Island itself is a testament to contemporary coastal living, blending natural beauty with modern luxury. This man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah hosts world-class resorts, pristine beaches, and residential projects, making it a premier tourism destination. Park Beach Residence adds to the allure of Al Marjan Island, offering a perfect blend of tranquility and convenience.

