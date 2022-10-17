Paris Hilton heads to Dubai for new fragrance launch

The announcement was made on the sidelines of GITEX 2022.
Hollywood diva Paris Hilton will be launching her latest fragrance 'Ruby Rush' on October 18. The launch of her new perfume will take place in Debenhams, Mall of the Emirates.
All those waiting to meet the Hilton can visit the store tomorrow at 6:30 pm for the meet the greet. A few lucky ones will be able to get an autographed version of her new fragrance.
A thump rule, get to Debenhams early! The queue is going to be long.
