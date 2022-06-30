Paramount Group opens retail outlet in Yiwu Market

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 4:35 PM

Paramount Group, the trusted food service equipment supplier that has developed a sterling reputation among supermarket chains, hotels, restaurants, hotels restaurants café (HORECA), bakery and laundry businesses, has now launched their new retail and wholesale outlet in the newly opened mall at Yiwu Market, Jafza, Dubai on June 28. The outlet was inaugurated by Hisham Sham, executive director and Abdul Shukoor KV, operations director at Paramount Group.

Paramount is a commercial food service equipment company established in the year 1988, serving four product verticals, catering supermarket, bakery and laundry equipment with services including consulting, design, manufacturing, supply, installation and after-sales service. Since its establishment, the brand has gained recognition and repute for its reliable products and impeccable quality of customer care. It has been recommended by hospitality equipment industry manufacturers around the globe as the most credible business partner in the industry and currently leads the market as the largest brand having stocks of over 150 world renowned brands.

With the new outlet in Yiwu Market, Paramount Group plans to expand its retail and wholesale trade into the international market, targeting mostly African, Central and Southeast Asian markets, providing premium brands at most competitive prices and logistical benefits to food and beverage industry from the world’s most comfortable trade hub — Dubai. Customers can use metro facility and shuttle services from Expo 2020 station 2 to reach the mall.

The latest showroom was inaugurated in the presence of the management team of Paramount, comprising Nanda Kumar, bakery division manager; Noorjahan, accounts and administration manager;Pradeep Kumar, branch manager; Noushad Ali, branch manager; Vasim, IT manager and Pournami Ratheesh, HR and executive administrator.