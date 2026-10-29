PAPITA.co introduces PAPITA AI to enhance consumer shopping experience

Online shopping has entered a new phase where consumers are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify purchase decisions, and PAPITA.co has responded to this evolution of digital commerce by launching PAPITA AI.

As a UAE-based electronics retailer focused on enhancing the consumer shopping experience, PAPITA.co has incorporated multiple AI-powered capabilities across its platform under the PAPITA AI suite, including tools for personalised product discovery, category-based shopping and bestseller recommendations.

The shift comes as online shoppers face increasingly crowded marketplaces with thousands of products and variations competing for attention. More choice does not always mean an easier buying experience. According to Accenture’s 2024 Empowered Consumer report, 74 per cent of shoppers abandon purchases because they feel overwhelmed by too many choices.

As PAPITA.co continues to expand its electronics offering across brands, price points and specifications, Goraav Balani, head of growth and Marketing, stated: "We see AI as an enabler of better shopping experiences, reducing friction and simplifying product discovery."

The company aims to help customers navigate choices more efficiently and find products aligned with their requirements. PAPITA AI’s search function is designed to help customers narrow down choices based on features and specifications that matter to them. With AI-powered search, shoppers can describe what they need, allowing PAPITA.co to surface products that match their requirements and help them choose from a more relevant selection.

The PAPITA AI shopping assistant further supports customers when they need answers during the purchase journey, providing real-time responses to product- and purchase-related queries. For example, a shopper researching which products are available with express delivery or exclusive discounts can receive immediate assistance while evaluating their options.

Beyond helping shoppers shortlist products and resolve queries in real time, PAPITA AI also helps simplify the product information involved in an electronics purchase. PAPITA.co has integrated AI-powered Expert Buying Insights that give shoppers a concise view of a product’s key strengths, considerations and features, helping them evaluate their options with greater clarity.

This helps customers make more informed decisions without having to switch between product pages, review sites and blogs to understand a product’s strengths and limitations. For example, a shopper considering a Huawei phone online can use Expert Buying Insights to quickly understand what stands out about the product, what to consider before purchasing and what other customers appreciate about it.

PAPITA.co is advancing its digital shopping experience with AI-assisted tools, giving customers more personalised support when discovering and evaluating products. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into online shopping, PAPITA.co plans to expand its AI suite to help consumers navigate product choices, information and purchasing decisions.