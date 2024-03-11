Pantheon Development’s Dh300 million Maison Elysee 1 sold out on launch

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 11:41 AM

Pantheon Development’s founder Kalpesh Kinariwala today said that its Maison Elysee 1 project at the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) has been completely sold out immediately following its launch, endorsing the developer’s credentials for quality and excellence in the affordable luxury residential space.

The Dh300 million G+4P+22 project with a total of 351 units, including studios, one and two bed apartments will also have a host of amenities for recreation, wellness and play areas set amidst greenery. This also includes a gym facing the pool area, swimming pools for both adults and children as well as a kid’s play area. A barbeque area, outdoor theatre and a basketball court are the other USPs of the project.

“The overwhelming response to our project is a testimony to Pantheon Development’s reputation, commitment and value that we stand for to provide high quality luxury living with innovative and attractive payment plans. It also reinforces the continued growth and value creation Dubai’s real estate market offer to investors,” said Kinariwala.

Maison Elysee 1 is slated to be delivered in Q1 of 2027. “The new project set in a tranquil ambience, comes with a complete ecosystem of convenience and comfort ensuring residents all amenities within their reach. The project’s development is driven by our focus on sustainability, quality and design,” said Kinariwala, adding that the "development further cements Pantheon Development’s position as a leading developer in affordable luxury real estate, offering residents a unique blend of comfort, elegance and convenience."

“With Maison Elysee 1, we are adding another unique and successful project to our portfolio of projects in the JVC, developed with an uncompromising focus on quality, sustainability and superior design elements,” Kinariwala added.

In JVC, Pantheon’s completed and delivered projects include Pantheon Boulevard and Elysee I and Elysee II. Other ongoing projects — Elysee 3 and Pantheon Heights – both 100 per cent sold out – are scheduled for handover in early 2024 and 2025 respectively.

In JVC, Pantheon has handed over Dh1 billion worth of projects across 1.3 million sq. ft within the scheduled timelines. Apart from this, Pantheon is now developing Dh2 billion worth of the projects in the community which is closer to key locations like Al Maktoum International Airport and Mall of Emirates metro station.