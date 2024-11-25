Pantheon Development celebrates huge success of One Central launch in Ras Al Khaimah

Pantheon Development, a leading Dubai-based real estate developer is celebrating the incredible success of its launch event for One Central in RAK Central, the company’s latest mixed-use project located in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah.

There were over 3,500 broker registrations in the run up to the event, which was held at the Coca Cola arena – underscoring Ras Al Khaimah’s growing appeal as a destination for world-class living and investment.

With a total sale value of approximately Dh1 billion, One Central is poised to become a landmark development in Ras Al Khaimah. It covers an impressive 450,000 sq ft. and features 312 residential apartments, a Grade A office building, and hotel apartments, all designed to offer an unmatched living experience surrounded by world-class amenities.

Kalpesh Kinariwala, founder of Pantheon Development.

One Central is designed to cater to a diverse range of lifestyles and offers a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, with select two-bedroom units featuring exclusive amenities such as an attached pool. The development also features an infinity rooftop pool, sky lounge, jogging track, cinema, and a dedicated dog park.

Residents will enjoy fantastic leisure options just minutes away, including Al Hamra Village, Al Hamra Golf Club, and the Wynn Resort, along with unobstructed views of the sea and expansive natural landscapes. Positioned within RAK Central – a hub for tourism, leisure, and real estate – One Central boasts an ideal location just six minutes from the iconic Marjan Island with its pristine beachfront. "We’re truly thrilled by the success of the One Central launch event, and I think we can all see the growing global interest in Ras Al Khaimah as an investment hotspot," said Kalpesh Kinariwala, founder of Pantheon Development. "We are incredibly proud to bring this innovative development to life and contribute to the ongoing growth and transformation of RAK Central and the wider emirate." Pantheon Developments is now open for bookings from all investors, with the first phase anticipated for completion in Q4 2027.

