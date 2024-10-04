Pankaj Gupta unveils new book, offering practical insights for aspiring entrepreneurs

Floward joins the Ministry of Economy and Planning’s Sustainability Champions programme in Saudi Arabia
The Sustainability Champions programme was officially launched during the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh
Renowned mentor and business leader Pankaj Gupta has released his highly anticipated book, ‘My Dates with SME Owners’, now available for readers eager to gain real-world insights into the world of entrepreneurship. Drawing on over 11 years of experience working closely with small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners, Gupta delivers a compelling collection of stories that showcase the triumphs and trials of business owners across various industries.
This book offers practical lessons on problem-solving, growth strategies, and the resilience needed to navigate the complexities of running a business. With a unique storytelling approach, Gupta makes the content relatable and easy to digest, catering to both seasoned entrepreneurs and those just embarking on their business journey. A passionate advocate for empowering others, Gupta has spent his career guiding SME owners through everyday challenges. His commitment to mentorship shines through in My Dates with SME Owners, where he distills a decade’s worth of valuable experience into actionable advice that readers can apply directly to their businesses.
More than just a business manual, My Dates with SME Owners is a roadmap for entrepreneurial success. It offers a rare glimpse into the real-world experiences of entrepreneurs, providing readers with the opportunity to learn from the highs and lows of business ownership. Gupta’s new book is poised to become a must-read for anyone seeking to build and grow their business.
The Sustainability Champions programme was officially launched during the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh
Emirates Hospital Jumeirah Cardiology Department becomes first private sector hospital in UAE to use PFA Technology
The new 6,400 sq ft facility will include a premium lounge and a more spacious general waiting area, providing enhanced comfort for applicants
The momentous occasion will be honoured by the presence of Yusuff Ali, chairman of Lulu Group International, who will inaugurate the store, marking a significant milestone in Meralda’s global growth journey
Brings leading CNS products, including a product for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis, to new territories
The partnership has been pivotal in delivering innovative insurance solutions to customers across the UAE
The three new fragrances are now available exclusively across Ajmal Perfumes' UAE showrooms
The collection introduces four signature scents, each thoughtfully crafted to capture the essence of the changing seasons