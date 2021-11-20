Pallavi Puri Atelier launches new fashion collection

Pallavi Puri Atelier is the creative space that welcomes the passion into the fashion

Pallavi Puri, the only UAE resident Indian fashion designer, opens the doors to her first Atelier in the region. After a highly successful innings in the UAE fashion circuit, the birth of the Atelier was a natural progression to server her discerning clientele on a more personal level.

She is now set to launch the Gold Collection, scheduled to coincide with the 50th National day of the UAE in Abu Dhabi on November 24 at St. Regis Hotel. This collection is a special edition that not only celebrates the elegance, beauty and modernity Emirati women stand for, it also commemorates the coming together of people and revisiting the invigorating cultural heartbeat of Dubai.

The Gold Collection will feature a fresh take on the signature styles this season, vintage inspired comebacks with a contemporary feel, and a strong emphasis on exquisite traditional craftsmanship. The line will experiment with a bold colour palette, reminiscent of the royal heritage of the UAE and blend in compelling modern overtones to keep it relevant.

The ensembles will be accentuated with beautifully crafted paillettes, delicate crystal and mirror hand-work against a backdrop of gold, fawn, pearl and desert-inspired hues.

The Atelier house is ready to wear apparel as well as other inspirational tolls like fabric swatches, embroidered trims, embellished borders at hand to further inspire our design process. A one stop space that caters to all your fashion requests for every occasion.