Pakistan’s first drive-through vaccination centre in Lahore

District Government Lahore has established Pakistan’s first drive-through vaccination centre at Nishter Park Sports Complex, Lahore. Upholding the legacy of contributing to national causes as a responsible corporate citizen, The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has provided complete infrastructure support for the project.

The first-of-its-kind facility in Pakistan was jointly inaugurated by Zafar Masud, president and CEO, BOP and Muddassir Riaz Malik, deputy commissioner Lahore. This facility will help people get vaccinated from the comfort of their cars in just 15 to 20 minutes.

Speaking at the occasion, Masud said, “It’s another great step towards meeting the national target of vaccinating 70 million people by the end of this year. It is essentially important that everyone gets vaccinated at the earliest in order to stop the spread of this pandemic and to bring back normalcy, which is not only critical for the social fabric of the society but also the economic activity.

I congratulate the Government of the Punjab and District Government Lahore for coming up with this great idea. Feel proud to be a part of this initiative. We reiterate our commitment to do more in the future.”

Malik stated, “The opening of this facility will help District Government Lahore in achieving the target of getting seven to eight million population of the city get vaccinated in six months. This is eventually going to help us in reopening Lahore and the economy as well. I’m grateful to The Bank of Punjab for their swift response and making this vaccination centre operational in record three days. We’re going to make more such centres in different areas of the city for facilitation of general public.”