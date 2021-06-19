Pakistan’s first drive-through vaccination centre in Lahore
District Government Lahore has established Pakistan’s first drive-through vaccination centre at Nishter Park Sports Complex, Lahore. Upholding the legacy of contributing to national causes as a responsible corporate citizen, The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has provided complete infrastructure support for the project.
The first-of-its-kind facility in Pakistan was jointly inaugurated by Zafar Masud, president and CEO, BOP and Muddassir Riaz Malik, deputy commissioner Lahore. This facility will help people get vaccinated from the comfort of their cars in just 15 to 20 minutes.
Speaking at the occasion, Masud said, “It’s another great step towards meeting the national target of vaccinating 70 million people by the end of this year. It is essentially important that everyone gets vaccinated at the earliest in order to stop the spread of this pandemic and to bring back normalcy, which is not only critical for the social fabric of the society but also the economic activity.
I congratulate the Government of the Punjab and District Government Lahore for coming up with this great idea. Feel proud to be a part of this initiative. We reiterate our commitment to do more in the future.”
Malik stated, “The opening of this facility will help District Government Lahore in achieving the target of getting seven to eight million population of the city get vaccinated in six months. This is eventually going to help us in reopening Lahore and the economy as well. I’m grateful to The Bank of Punjab for their swift response and making this vaccination centre operational in record three days. We’re going to make more such centres in different areas of the city for facilitation of general public.”
-
KT Network
Pakistan’s first drive-through vaccination centre ...
District Government Lahore has established Pakistan’s first drive-... READ MORE
-
KT Network
EAHM to hold ‘Student for A Day’ event
Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM), one of the Middle East’s premier hospitality business...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Safeer Market launches new brand Sahiba
Safeer Market, a popular chain of hypermarkets operating across the... READ MORE
-
KT Network
du renews contract with Atos
Atos has renewed its contract with du, from Emirates Integrated... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,109 Covid-19 cases, 2,075...
More than 54.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Dubai's Jumeirah Beach to get 16km bicycle ...
Plans are in place to take the total length of such tracks in the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE approves innovative lung cancer drug
The move makes the UAE the second country in the world, after the USA,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Blood donors help critically ill woman...
She'd been diagnosed with a form of thalassemia, an inherited blood... READ MORE
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE