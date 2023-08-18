Pakistan's 77th Independence Day celebrated in Duabi

Bank Al Falah and United Bank Limited hosted the event under the guidance of the State Bank of Pakistan

Muhammad Akhtar Javed, Executive Director of the State Bank of Pakistan; Zulfikar Ali Khokhar, Head of the Pakistan Remittance Initiative at the State Bank of Pakistan, along with the Bank Alfalah team. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 12:16 PM

In honor of Pakistan's 77th Independence Day, a celebratory event was organised in Dubai, guided by the State Bank of Pakistan and co-hosted by Bank Al Falah and United Bank Limited (UBL).

The festivity, which took place at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai, was graced with captivating performances by Sajjad Ali and Arooj Fatima‚ leaving the audience thoroughly entertained.

Among the prominent figures in attendance were Muhammad Akhtar Javed, Executive Director of the State Bank of Pakistan; Zulfikar Ali Khokhar, Head of the Pakistan Remittance Initiative at the State Bank of Pakistan; officials from the Consulate General of Pakistan, as well as other esteemed dignitaries and guests from Dubai.

Senior executives from Bank Alfalah and UBL also graced the occasion with their presence.

The event was highlighted by stellar performances from some of Pakistan's leading singers, creating a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere. Attendees proudly waved Pakistani flags, infusing the gathering with a spirited ambiance.

The programme commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the playing of the national anthems of both the UAE and Pakistan.

Distinguished media presenters conducted special interviews with the noteworthy guests from the State Bank of Pakistan, adding an extra layer of significance to the event.

Attendees not only relished the performances but also joined in the cake-cutting ceremony.