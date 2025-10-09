Pakistani community school celebrates Golden Visa recognition for its principal

It is a moment of great privilege and honour for the His Highness Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistani School, Dubai, as its principal Aisha Nasim has been awarded the prestigious UAE Golden Visa in recognition of her outstanding contributions to education.

This recognition, conferred by the Dubai government, emphasises her commitment to fostering academic excellence and creating impactful learning environments. The achievement not only highlights Aisha Nasim’s tireless commitment and leadership for the last six years in the same school, but also showcases the growing and strong role of the school’s governing board in steering it towards continuous improvement and academic success.

For a community school that operates with limited resources, yet meets the same standards and compliance as all other Dubai schools, this recognition marks a historic milestone. The School Board nominated Aisha Nasim for her extraordinary efforts in transforming the school into one of most progressive community institutions.

Under Aisha Nasim’s leadership, the His Highness Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistani School has flourished as a model of community-driven school. Despite financial limitations, the school continues to uphold high academic and moral standards through strategic planning, innovation, and genuine care for its students. Her belief that “excellence is not about having more, but about doing more with what you have” reflects the spirit that defines her work.

Aisha Nasim’s academic credentials include two master’s degrees — one in Economics and another in Educational Leadership from Middlesex University with merit, complemented by a Cambridge Diploma in Educational Leadership with distinction. She also secured various accolades and distinctions including an Outstanding Leadership Award, Educatiion 2.0 Las Vegas, in 2022, and Best Head of the Year by the Beaconhouse School System in 2014.

Being a certified life coach, Aisha Nasim has always emphasised the well-being, confidence, and voice of students, ensuring that no learner is left behind. She is also a certified NLP Coach and a certified Life Coach, qualifications that have deepened her ability to mentor, motivate, and inspire both teachers and students.

Sharing her excitement, Aisha Nasim said: “I believe in hard work and always strive for excellence, as educators in Dubai hold a tough and evolving responsibility ensuring compliance with KHDA standards while nurturing the holistic growth of students. Behind every successful learner stands a teacher and leader who works tirelessly to meet every academic, moral, and emotional benchmark.”

She also acknowledged the strong and supportive role of KHDA, commending its continuous efforts in training educators, guiding new policies, and driving innovation across the sector.

“The needs and requirements of the profession are getting tougher day by day,” she added, “but initiatives like the Golden Visa motivate teachers to take this noble profession even more seriously, with renewed commitment and pride.”

While welcoming the UAE’s recognition of educators, Muhammad Al Qamzi, chairman of the School Board, congratulated Aisha Nasim and expressed his pride in the school’s progress.

“This is truly an honour for our community school, which continues to strive for better results and improved facilities,” he said. “We are doing our best to upgrade the school and provide all necessary resources. With the support of the board members, we are committed to ensuring that our students receive the best possible learning environment. I am confident that under Ms Aisha’s strong leadership and clear vision, we will continue to take the school forward.”

Principal nominated Ms Farah, a senior teacher for social studies, for the Golden Visa. Farah has been serving the school with dedication since 2010 and led her department to a ‘very good’ rating under KHDA inspection, strengthening the integration of UAE culture and heritage into the school’s curriculum.

Her recognition under the same Golden Visa initiative further reflects the school’s culture of excellence and commitment to the UAE’s educational vision.