Pakistan Business Council Dubai hosts successful speed networking event

Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dubai successfully organized its Speed Networking Event at Dusit Thani Dubai, bringing together over 100 PBC members and business professionals for an engaging evening focused on meaningful connections, collaboration, and new business opportunities.

The Speed Networking session was designed to provide members with an opportunity to meet and interact with a larger number of fellow professionals through short, focused conversations. The format encouraged participants to introduce their businesses, exchange ideas, identify potential clients and business partners, and explore opportunities for future collaboration.

In the UAE’s dynamic and business-friendly environment, where entrepreneurs, investors, and companies from diverse sectors come together, building strong professional connections can create opportunities to access new markets, partnerships, and business networks. The spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, global connectivity, and ease of doing business in the UAE further enhances the value of platforms that bring the business community together.

Speaking at the event, Noor Karim Afridi, vice-chairman — finance, PBC Dubai, highlighted the importance of effective networking in today’s competitive business environment. He emphasised that meaningful professional relationships can open doors to new opportunities, knowledge sharing, collaboration, and long-term business growth.

Muhammad Shabbir Merchant, chairman, Pakistan Business Council Dubai, appreciated the enthusiastic participation and positive response from the PBC community. He highlighted the importance of creating regular platforms where members can connect, exchange ideas, explore collaborations, and strengthen their business relationships.

The chairman further shared that, based on the encouraging response to the Speed Networking initiative, PBC Dubai will continue to organize more productive, engaging, and value-driven networking sessions and activities for its members in the future.

The event received very positive feedback from members, who appreciated the opportunity to connect with professionals from different business sectors in a structured yet engaging setting. The evening provided members with a platform to expand their professional networks, exchange business insights, explore potential collaborations, and develop relationships that can lead to future opportunities.

The event concluded with dinner and continued networking, allowing members to further strengthen the connections established during the Speed Networking session. The strong participation and engagement reflected the growing spirit of collaboration within the PBC business community in the UAE.

The chairman also expressed his appreciation to the PBC board of directors, advisors, and the event team for their dedication and efforts in making the event a success. He specially acknowledged Iftikhar Ali Tatlah, vice-chairman — events and media; Kamran Ahmed Riaz, vice-chairman, and Noor Karim Afridi, vice-chairman — finance, for their commitment and continuous efforts, working day and night to ensure a successful and valuable event for PBC members.

The successful Speed Networking Event once again demonstrated Pakistan Business Council Dubai’s commitment to connecting businesses, strengthening relationships, encouraging collaboration, and creating meaningful opportunities for its members.

Pakistan Business Council Dubai remains committed to providing its members with platforms that encourage networking, knowledge exchange, collaboration, and sustainable business growth, while contributing to the vibrant and progressive business ecosystem of the UAE.