Pakistan Business Council Dubai hosts successful session for young entrepreneurs

For the very first time, the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dubai successfully hosted a dedicated session for young entrepreneurs under its platform. The programme was led by Iftikhar Ali Tatlah, vice-chairman Media and Events.

The objective of this session was to provide young entrepreneurs with a platform where they could share their ideas, thoughts, and experiences, while also outlining a clear strategy for the future. The meeting featured purposeful discussions on various topics, the exchange of innovative ideas, and agreement on several action points which PBC will work on jointly with its young members.

The session witnessed active participation from several young entrepreneurs, including Hina Naeem, Usman Khawar, Aneek Aqil, Muhammad Jehanzeb Yaseen, Muhammad Adil, Mustafa Sultan Khawaja, Muhammad Khizr Mahenti, Areeb Mahenti, and Abdul Samad Abdul Latif. Participants not only shared their experiences but also presented valuable suggestions for the future.

Shabbir Merchant, chairman of PBC Dubai, remarked: "This initiative reflects the vision of our Board of Directors to engage and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs. It is not a one-time event but the beginning of a series of regular sessions, ensuring that young members continue to have a consistent platform for creativity and growth.”

Iftikhar Ali Tatlah added: “This is a unique opportunity for our young generation to not only connect with each other but also to translate their creative ideas into action. Pakistan Business Council Dubai is committed to guiding and working with youth to build a strong and successful future together.”

This session was not just an event but the start of a series of similar programs, through which PBC will continue to regularly engage with young entrepreneurs, providing them with opportunities for collaboration, networking, and growth.

The Pakistan Business Council Dubai is a leading organisation that provides trade, investment, and professional networking opportunities for the Pakistani business community in the UAE. Through its various initiatives, the Council continues to empower its members while strengthening economic and cultural ties.