Pakistan Business Council Dubai AGM 2026 highlights UAE ties, unveils business app

The Pakistan Business Council Dubai (PBC Dubai) successfully hosted its annual general meeting (AGM) 2026 at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah Dubai, bringing together members, business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, media partners, and distinguished guests from the Pakistani business community in the UAE.

Held under the theme 'Proud of UAE', the AGM celebrated the UAE’s visionary leadership, business-friendly environment, and the strong bond between Pakistan and the UAE. Attendees appreciated the excellent opportunities and supportive ecosystem that the UAE continues to provide for businesses, professionals, and entrepreneurs.

The event commenced with a registration and networking session, providing participants with an opportunity to connect, exchange ideas, and explore potential business collaborations. The formal proceedings began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthems of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Muhammad Shabbir Merchant delivered the opening remarks, warmly welcoming participants and highlighting the council’s achievements, initiatives, and contributions over the past year. He emphasized PBC Dubai’s continued commitment to supporting the Pakistani business community and strengthening commercial ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

A special keynote address on the theme 'Proud of UAE' was delivered by Iqbal Dawood, who praised the UAE’s leadership, progressive vision, and its role in creating a stable and supportive environment for businesses and communities from around the world.

The council was honoured by the presence of Zuhair Iskandarani, Manager – Business Relations, Business Relations Department, Dubai Chambers, who addressed the gathering and commended the Pakistan Business Council Dubai for its outstanding efforts in serving and engaging the Pakistani business community in the UAE. He acknowledged the council’s active role in organising impactful initiatives, fostering business connections, and creating value for its members.

Iskandarani described PBC Dubai as one of the most active business councils operating under Dubai Chambers and reaffirmed Dubai Chambers’ continued support for the council and its future initiatives.

Performance, future plans

Iftikhar Ali Tatlah presented a comprehensive review of the council’s activities and accomplishments over the past year. His presentation highlighted key events, networking initiatives, media outreach, member engagement programmess, and community-focused activities that contributed to the council’s continued growth and visibility.

He also shared social media analytics, future event plans, and the roadmap for upcoming initiatives. As part of his presentation, Tatlah highlighted the importance of using social media responsibly and encouraged members to utilize digital platforms in a positive, professional, and constructive manner.

The audited financial statements for the year 2025 were presented by Noor Karim Afridi, providing members with an overview of the council’s financial performance and governance. The presentation reflected the organisation’s continued commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible management.

One of the major highlights of the evening was the official launch of the Pakistan Business Council Dubai's mobile application, marking an important milestone in the council’s digital transformation journey.

Mobile application — an important milestone

An interactive session on the newly launched mobile application was hosted by Iftikhar Ali Tatlah, while Khurram Khawaja provided detailed insights into the app’s features, objectives, and benefits for members. He explained that the application has been designed as a comprehensive digital platform enabling members to access council events, announcements, membership services, business directories, networking opportunities, and real-time updates directly from their mobile devices.

Khurram Khawaja stated that the application aims to enhance member engagement, strengthen business connectivity, and provide a modern digital experience aligned with the evolving needs of the business community. Members welcomed the initiative and recognised it as an important milestone in PBC Dubai’s commitment to innovation and technology.

A dedicated question-and-answer session on the mobile application was conducted, during which members shared feedback and suggestions while learning about future updates and planned enhancements for the platform.

The AGM also included an interactive discussion session, allowing members to share their views, suggestions, and perspectives regarding the Council’s future direction and strategic priorities.

In recognition of their membership and contribution to the council, certificates were presented to newly inducted members by the board of directors. The ceremony reflected PBC Dubai’s commitment to welcoming, supporting, and empowering new members within its growing network.