Pakistan and UAE enjoy a deep-rooted, multi-layered bilateral relationship

Vista Maritime Travel and Tourism on Sunday hosted a welcome dinner in honour of Shafqat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE.

In his address, the ambassador expressed his sincere appreciation to the hosts for the warm reception and termed the initiative a valuable opportunity to engage with members of the Pakistani community in the UAE.

Khan also underscored that Pakistan, and the UAE enjoy a deep-rooted, multi-layered bilateral relationship spanning over five decades, characterised by cooperation and shared interests.

The ambassador also conveyed his special appreciation to Dr Zafar Tahir Rizvi, chief executive officer, Vista Maritime Travel and Tourism; and the management of the Vista Maritime for organising the event.

Highlighting the important role of the Pakistani diaspora, the ambassador described overseas Pakistanis as a vital national asset and acknowledged their invaluable contributions to both Pakistan and the UAE. He particularly appreciated their responsible conduct and solidarity during recent challenging circumstances, noting that such contributions reflect their strong sense of commitment to their host country.

The ambassador paid tribute to the visionary leadership of the UAE for steering the country with wisdom and foresight, and for ensuring continued stability, resilience, and prosperity for all residents. Reaffirming the mission’s commitment, he assured the community of the Embassy’s full support and facilitation, emphasising that their welfare and well-being remain a foremost priority.

Speaking on the occasion, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, welcomed the Ambassador and assured him of the Consulate’s full support in further strengthening outreach to the Pakistani community and enhancing service delivery under his leadership.

The event was attended by officers of the Pakistan diplomatic mission in the UAE and a large number of members of the Pakistani community.