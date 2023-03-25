Pahal Samyani receives top recognition

Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 2:52 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 3:19 PM

Pahal Samyani was recently awarded with the ‘Most Promising Theatre Artist’ award from First India News at the Fashion Connect Season 14 Luxury Lifestyle Awards. Samyani was recognised for her contribution to the art and theatre industry. “When I was just turning eight, my mother enrolled me at this performing arts space called the Hive, and it’s been quite the experience ever since.

From repeating ‘The King is Dead’ in different emotions to being the stage manager of an adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’, I believe that I have covered the majority of what it takes to be in this field, having been a part of innumerable theatre productions, both on and off stage, devising performances, performing monologues, and being in front of the camera,” said Samyani. Drama and theatre had always been a part of her life.

She stated that the theatre has given her a sense of belonging and that she has gained something special from theatre since the beginning of her career. “Every time I take the stage, I hope that my audience can feel my passion for theatre, which is constantly growing. I hope to stay true to the title,” she added.