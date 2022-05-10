Ozzy Tyres gives customers confidence to buy wheels and tyres online

Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 4:27 PM

In today's world, the e-commerce industry is taking over traditional industries, with more and consumers shopping online. However, many customers still hesitate to buy products that need measurements and fittings like wheels and tyres. These products have traditionally been difficult to shop for online because customers need a way of measuring their tyres and wheels, which can't be done without visiting a store. While that was true in the past, new technological developments have made it possible for customers to shop for wheels and tyres confidently. Ozzy Tyres is a company that is revolutionising the wheel and tyre industry online through its state-of-the-art technology.

The brainchild of industry veterans with over 20 years of experience, Ozzy Tyres is a company built on data and customer needs. With a vast selection of wheels, tyres, and related products available for purchase online, the company provides customers with the confidence to buy from them without leaving their homes or even picking up the phone. The company’s website has an extensive product listing with detailed descriptions and specifications of each item, a selection of styles, as well as competitive pricing. Coupled with their excellent customer service, it is easy for consumers to make informed decisions about what they want before making a purchase.

In response to customers’ hesitancy to shop for tyres and wheels online, Ozzy Tyres created a new way to purchase with confidence by offering a user-friendly solution. From their market research, they knew customers were willing to embrace the convenience e-commerce offered, but they were afraid of getting the wrong wheels. At the time, many wheels and tyre brands sold wheels and tyres separately, making it more difficult for customers to get the right combination.

After 10 years of research, the Ozzy Tyres team created a tech-backed solution that uses algorithms to calculate the correct measurements for any vehicle. Once a customer inputs their vehicle’s make and model, the team configures all the products that match the description. The website automatically shows the products that match the exact make and model of the vehicle. The customer is then at liberty to browse through Ozzy Tyres' entire catalog and make a decision, fully assured they are buying the right products.

The whole user experience on the Ozzy Tyres website is tailored to the customer’s vehicle. Everything is related to their specific vehicle once they enter that information, so the experience is much easier. This eliminates confusion and saves the customer the time they’d have spent scrolling through different corners of the web. Better yet, the website shares pictures of the vehicles the Ozzy Tyres team has done before as proof of their work.

Now Ozzy Tyres is taking its customer experience to another level. The company is working on customizing the whole user experience based on the customer’s vehicle genre. Whether they’re a fan of rugged vehicles for off-roading or love luxury vehicles, their experience on the Ozzy Tyres is going to reflect their preferences. After all, the entire company’s focus is on how they can best serve the people that visit their website.

Ozzy Tyres’ goal is to make their brand the best car community out there, proving they see and hear their customers’ demands. They strive to not only be an elite tyre and wheel company but 'the peoples’ brand'. They understand that their organisation goes beyond just the vehicle but the person sitting behind the wheel. Ozzy Tyres is not only about outfitting cars and vehicles but providing the people of Australia with the best possible products at affordable prices.

In addition to having affordable prices, Ozzy Tyres is adaptable to any budget. They offer interest-free finance options to assist those who want the best quality, perfect-fitting tyres, but may not be able to pay everything upfront. This is yet another example of how Ozzy Tyres is the people’s brand. As e-commerce takes over, they are on a mission to make customers more comfortable buying wheels and tyres online without ever having to visit a store or have their vehicle on-site.