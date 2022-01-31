Ozair Puda has been re-inventing the automotive servicing sector

Puda has achieved massive accolades and recognition as a British global entrepreneur and the CEO of his company, the region's first and largest automotive maintenance network.

The way a few industries have grown over the years, it is natural to wonder about the factors that might have pushed growth for them. Well, out of the innumerable factors there could be, it is essential to notice how the advent of technology and the rise of passionate business minds and creative souls have changed the game of various business industries for the better. All these professionals and entrepreneurs have thrived off of their innate skills, talents, passion and have worked with the genuine intent to bring about a wave of great change in their industries. Doing exactly that and much more is Ozair Puda, a British global entrepreneur who now serves as the founder and CEO of Service My Car based in Dubai.

Wondering what is Service My Car is all about? Well, Puda highlights that it is the region's first and largest automotive maintenance network and has risen to the top as an automotive servicing tech company. Puda was born and raised in the UK and always felt an inclination towards all things tech and automotive, which led him to constantly find ways to reinvent automotive servicing by utilising new technologies. Talking more about his company, he explains that it has emerged as a solution to all problems faced by the auto servicing industry in the UAE since 2019 when it was founded.

Having the vision to offer modern and cutting-edge automotive maintenance services in Dubai, he dived deep in the industry and since then has never looked back. Service My Car enables car owners to get all their maintenance needs to be done from the comfort of their home, using the website or app, be it routine service, specific repairs, roadside assistance, and so much more. Also, they partner with the best garages in the region for ensuring the best car services. In 2021, they serviced 15,000 cars, which proved their rising presence, with a firm foot in key territories like Oman and the UK.

In the near future, Puda with Service My Car wants to expand to other key markets such as India, the USA, and the rest of the GCC and introduce various new services from an online spare parts store to car rentals. His accomplishments include winning the ‘SME of the Year’ at the Arabian Business StartUp Awards in 2018, featuring in Arabian Business ‘Top 40 Under 40’ in 2019, and winning ‘Digital Car Service Company of the Year’ at the E-Business Awards by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2021.

Follow to know more about Puda: www.instagram.com/ozairpuda