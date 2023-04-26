Oxford of the East: Ajeenkya DY Patil University is an ideal education choice in Pune

by Anam Khan Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 12:03 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 12:06 PM

Pune, known as the 'Oxford of the East' and a hub of prestigious educational institutions, is home to Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU), renowned for its state-of-the-art campus and innovative programmes in business, engineering, technology, design, law, and liberal arts.

Spread across 100 acres, ADYPU offers over 60 programmes and 76 specialisations and has strong connections with 17 global partner universities, providing students with opportunities for academic excellence and an international edge. The university is recognised for its high-quality entrepreneurial thinking, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and proficient teaching staff, making it one of the top choices for students.

The courses place a high value on creativity and production. It combines theory and practice to produce work-ready graduates. Students learn to think and act critically and strategically. Through hands-on teaching methodology, you will be placed in real-world situations that call on you to solve problems creatively. You will learn how to manage projects, teams, and businesses.

The students are recruited by a globally dispersed collection of top firms from diverse industries looking for tomorrow's leaders. The placement division regularly organises recruitment events, company presentations, and company visits.

ADYPU's dynamic campus and reasonable tuition cost for residents and non-resident Indians set it apart from other Indian universities for students looking for a top-notch education experience. Strong industry connections and a focus on innovation make it an ideal destination. The university's commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and industry connections gives students a unique edge in a competitive world.