Overseas workshop by Allen

ALLEN Career Institute is organising the Overseas Summer Workshop from July 5. Students from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Nepal can participate in the workshop being organised for students from grade 1 to 10.

Apart from enhancing the inherent skill sets of the students, these summer workshops aim to give NRI students in the Gulf a taste of experimental and experiential learning through fun activities and a focus on learning by doing.

Keshav Maheshwari, MD, ALLEN Overseas, said, “The purpose of this workshop is to nurture students and empower budding brains with an adequate amount of information about subjects and topics that they need to have.”