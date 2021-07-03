Overseas workshop by Allen
ALLEN Career Institute is organising the Overseas Summer Workshop from July 5. Students from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Nepal can participate in the workshop being organised for students from grade 1 to 10.
Apart from enhancing the inherent skill sets of the students, these summer workshops aim to give NRI students in the Gulf a taste of experimental and experiential learning through fun activities and a focus on learning by doing.
Keshav Maheshwari, MD, ALLEN Overseas, said, “The purpose of this workshop is to nurture students and empower budding brains with an adequate amount of information about subjects and topics that they need to have.”
-
KT Network
Overseas workshop by Allen
ALLEN Career Institute is organising the Overseas Summer Workshop from July 5. Students from Bahrain, Kuwait,...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Al Adil opens its 49th branch
Al Adil, one of the UAE’s leading supermarkets for Indian foodstuffs, ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Mastercard SME report’s new findings
After facing unprecedented changes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, small and medium enterprise (SME)...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
6thStreet.com customer wins car
... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Covaxin 93.4% effective against severe...
The data also demonstrated 65.2 per cent protection against the Delta ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
TikTok back in Pakistan after court revokes ban
Six million videos removed from video sharing platform in the past... READ MORE
-
Sports
Tokyo Olympics: Egypt leave out Liverpool star...
English Premier League club Liverpool does not want Salah to take... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India records 44,111 Covid cases, 738 deaths
Fatalities have fallen to their lowest in 86 days, according to the... READ MORE
News
UAE: Another Indian expat joins Golden Visa club
2 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program