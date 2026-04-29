Overseas Pakistanis hailed in Dubai as Index Exchange links remittances to solar push

The Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Hussain Muhammad has underscored the vital role of overseas Pakistanis as a national asset, praising their continued contributions to the country’s economic stability through formal remittance channels.

The consul general expressed these views at the launch ceremony of Index Exchange’s awareness campaign titled 'Ab Ki Baar — Roshan Pakistan Ki Bahaar' held in Dubai recently.

Muhammad stated that remittances sent through legal channels significantly strengthen Pakistan’s economy and contribute to sustainable national development. He further noted that the campaign not only acknowledges the efforts of the Pakistani diaspora but also represents a positive step toward a brighter, self-reliant future, particularly in promoting green energy solutions.

Humayun Murad, executive director of Index Exchange, emphasised that the organisation has consistently aimed to provide innovative and efficient financial services while contributing to national progress. He described the 'Roshan Pakistan' campaign as a forward-looking initiative designed to encourage both increased remittances and the adoption of renewable energy, especially solar power, as a long-term solution to Pakistan’s energy challenges.

Trade and Investment Counsellor Ali Zeb Khan highlighted that such initiatives play a critical role in strengthening remittance flows while opening new avenues for investment and sustainable development. He stressed the importance of green energy projects in supporting Pakistan’s economic growth and addressing energy sector challenges.

Chief operating officer Syed Abdul Salam stated that the campaign goes beyond a promotional effort and reflects a broader vision of empowering customers with financial convenience while guiding them toward a sustainable future. He reiterated that solar energy is becoming an essential need of the time and that Index Exchange is proud to be part of this transformation.

Chief business officer, Mir Ke Rasool, remarked that every remittance carries a story of hard work, care, and responsibility. Through this campaign, he said, these stories are being given a new dimension, where each transaction not only supports families but also contributes to energy independence through solar solutions.

The event was attended by prominent members of the Pakistani community, including press counsellor Saleh Muhammad, along with community leaders and distinguished guests.

As part of the campaign, customers sending money to Pakistan through Index Exchange will be entered into a raffle, offering them a chance to install solar panels in their homes. This initiative aims to create a meaningful impact by linking individual contributions to national progress.