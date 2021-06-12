Overseas Asat test by Allen Career Institute Overseas

Allen Career Institute Overseas will be conducting the Allen Scholarship Admission Test (Asat) in Dubai to encourage talent, enhance potential and offer scholarships to students in the month of July. The test will be conducted in offline mode for students across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The academy, which is a part of the India-based Allen Career Institute, is set to deliver quality entrance exam coaching services in the UAE.

Keshav Maheshwari, managing director of Allen Career Institute Overseas, said: “The test will be conducted as per the guidelines issued by the government, and we’ll be going ahead with Asat conduction once all permissions from the government and regulatory authorities are in place.”

By appearing for this examination, students become eligible for up to 90 per cent scholarship in course fees for the academic session 2021-2022. Students from classes sixth to 12th can participate in Asat. Students currently studying with Allen Overseas can also appear in the test; if such students receive the scholarship, they will be able to avail the scholarship benefit in their Allen course fee.

Maheshwari added: “Asat is a unique exam developed by highly experienced academicians for students’ scientific, academic, and physiological assessment. It consists of IQ-based questions and subject-based questions; it is not just a scholarship test that benefits students taking admission at Allen, but it also indicates/measures students’ basic pre-preparation level for any competitive examination.”