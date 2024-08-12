Overcoming phone addiction

Friend: Hey Ajay, I need to talk to you about something. I think I’m addicted to my phone and it’s really starting to affect my life.
Ajay: I understand, it’s a common issue nowadays. Smartphones have become such an integral part of our lives that it’s easy to get hooked. What makes you feel like you're addicted?
Friend: I find myself compulsively checking my phone even when there’s no reason to, and when I’m away from my phone, I feel anxious and stressed, constantly worrying about missed calls or messages.
Ajay: That’s a serious issue. It can really compromise your performance and harm your social relationships. Another trend is that people often reach for their phones when stressed or bored to avoid social discomfort, not realizing it negatively affects their productivity and relationships as they become distracted by notifications and find it hard to focus.
Friend: Exactly. I’ve noticed that I’m not as productive as I used to be. I get interrupted by notifications all the time, and it’s hard to get back on track.
Ajay: You’re not alone in this. A lot of people experience similar issues.
Friend: So, what can I do about it? I want to balance my phone use with my need for mental well-being and meaningful personal connections.
Ajay: First, practice self-awareness. Track your phone usage to understand how much time you’re spending on it and what triggers your compulsion to check it. Establish boundaries. Set specific times for checking your phone and stick to them. For instance, designate certain times of the day to check emails and messages and avoid looking at your phone outside of those times.
Friend: That makes sense. I’ve heard about people doing digital detoxes too. Would that help?
Ajay: Absolutely. Taking regular breaks from your phone can help reset your relationship with it. Also, use flexible coping strategies. Instead of reaching for your phone when you’re stressed or bored, try other activities like reading a book, going for a walk, or talking to someone face-to-face.
Friend: Thanks, Ajay. This gives me a lot to think about and some practical steps to take. I really appreciate your advice.
Ajay: Anytime. It’s important to address these issues for your well-being. Keep me posted on how things go, and if you need more help, just let me know.
— Dr Ajayya Kumar is a management thinker, art enthusiast, mentor, business advisor, author, and strategist. Views expressed are his own and do not reflect the newspaper’s policy.
