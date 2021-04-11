Over 1.1 million meals for the needy

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest jewellery retailers globally, strengthens its CSR activities in the GCC, Far East and the US this holy month of Ramadan. The group plans to distribute food kits to labourers and families who are still recovering from the economic and social consequences brought about by the pandemic.

“We aim to create a difference to the community in and around our area of operations as well as to drive other organisations, both big and small to initiate such activities that will help the needy,” said Abdul Salam KP, vice-chairman of Malabar Group.

Those in real need of the food kits will be identified through respective embassies, like-minded organisations, regional associations, and references provided by customers. “We are certain that together we can provide support to the needy in the local communities. It gives me happiness that we continue to support each other, our partners and the authorities, and offer a helping hand to communities around us.

Our CSR initiatives would not be possible without our customers and we invite them to be a part of the initiative as well,” said Shamlal Ahamed, managing director for international operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The organisation has kept aside five per cent of its profits for CSR activities in all the regions they operate.