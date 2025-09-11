Ovaluate and IEREI launch advanced 10-day real estate valuation training programme

Ovaluate, led by founder and CEO Omran Yousef, has officially partnered with the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute (IEREI), under the leadership of CEO Mohammad Mousa, to launch a groundbreaking 10-days training programme in real estate valuation.

This exclusive programme integrates Ovaluate’s decade of expertise in innovative valuation technologies and deep market insights with IEREI’s strong reputation in professional real estate education, both locally and internationally.

The programme is designed to equip real estate brokers and industry professionals with advanced technical competencies, positioning them as certified professional valuers. Across 10 intensive days, participants will gain comprehensive knowledge of the five core valuation methodologies such as comparative approach, cost approach, income approach, residual method and discounted cash flow (DCF).

In addition to theoretical instruction, the course features practical exercises and real-world simulation sessions. The program concludes with a hands-on workshop, guiding participants through the preparation and delivery of a complete valuation report in accordance with international standards.

Elevating standards in real estate valuation

This initiative underscores Ovaluate’s mission to raise the bar for real estate valuation by cultivating a new generation of highly qualified valuers who exemplify professionalism, transparency, and trust in the property market.

Through its collaboration with IEREI — an institute accredited by government authorities and recogniaed worldwide— Ovaluate ensures that participants receive not only academic knowledge but also the practical expertise necessary to excel as trusted professionals in the field.