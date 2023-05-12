Outstanding Grade 12 results for JSS Private School

Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 5:01 PM Last updated: Fri 12 May 2023, 5:04 PM

JSS Private School have created history by securing outstanding results for CBSE grade 12 exams. The results are a true record of the persistent hard work and commitment of both students and teachers. This year’s results have surpassed all expectations and show great progress across all subjects.

Our toppers from the Science stream includes Syed Moosab and Shreya Satish who have scored a whopping 97.4 per cent followed by Nivedhitha Natarajan scoring 97.2 and Ashish Ajin Thomas scoring 97 per cent respectively. Our topper from the commerce stream, Shaivi Mehul Shah has scored a magnificent 96 per cent.

The management, leaders and staff of JSS Private School congratulates all parents and students for their unceasing commitment, hard work and support and partakes in the joy and celebration of the stupendous results our students have brought home.