Ourshopee upgrades facilities and inventory in Oman

Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 3:56 PM

Ourshopee.com, the leading online shopping platform in GCC, is proud to announce the revamping of its operations in Oman. The inauguration of the new facilities at CBD Area in Ruwi was held on January 14 and was graced by Al Sayyid Firas Fatik Al Said. The event was also attended by Dr Shanith Mangalat, founder and CEO of Ourshopee.

Ourshopee is a leading e-commerce platform in the GCC region, known for its wide range of products and exceptional customer service. With a commitment to delivering on time and providing the best deals, Ourshopee is a top choice for online shoppers in the region. The platform offers a diverse selection of products, from electronics and fashion to home goods and beauty. With its reputation for quality products and reliable service, Ourshopee is set to continue its growth as a leading e-commerce platform in the GCC.

Ourshopee has been serving the people of Oman since 2016 and has been continuously growing and expanding its reach. With the new modifications, the company aims to reach a wider audience and meet the market trends.

The new facilities include enhancements that will provide a seamless shopping experience for customers. The company is committed to providing high-quality products and services to its customers and the revamp is a testament to that commitment. Mangalat said: "We are thrilled to launch our new facilities in Oman. We are dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible shopping experience, and this launch is a significant step towards achieving that goal."

Ourshopee is confident that the new facilities and enhancements will help in the growth of the company to grow and establish itself as the leading online marketplace in Oman.

