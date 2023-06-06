Ourshopee.com to sponsor first ever World Padel League 2023 in Dubai

With blockchain growing fast, the latest reports suggest more than $78 billion in remittance payments between Saudi Arabia and UAE, as they make the top 30 largest global remittance lists
Ourshopee, a leading online shopping platform, proudly announces its role as an official online shopping partner for this highly anticipated event. Following the successful sponsorship of the World Tennis League in December 2022, Ourshopee is thrilled to continue its support of world-class sportsmanship and deliver an extraordinary experience to fans.
Padel enthusiasts and sports fans alike have eagerly awaited the arrival of the World Padel League, the premier international tournament for this fast-growing racquet sport. With its increasing popularity worldwide, padel has captured the attention of fans, and the WPL aims to provide an immersive and unforgettable experience. Bringing together top-ranked padel players from around the world, the league promises to deliver exhilarating matches and crown the ultimate World Padel League Champion.
Rajesh Banga, chairman of the World Padel League, expressed his excitement, stating: "Our goal is to innovate and merge world-class sport with entertainment to offer fans a unique and captivating experience. Building upon the success of the World Tennis League and the rapid growth of padel, particularly in this region, we are thrilled to live up to our promise and deliver another blockbuster event."
Ourshopee's continued partnership with the WPL showcases its commitment to promoting sports and fostering unity among fans globally. With a strong belief in the unifying power of sports, Ourshopee is proud to support the WPL in bringing the joy of padel to fans worldwide.
Dr Shanith Mangalat, CEO and founder of Ourshopee shared his enthusiasm, stating: "We are thrilled to be a part of the World Padel League. This exciting partnership allows us to connect with a diverse global audience and share our passion for sports. We believe in the power of sports to unite people and transcend boundaries, and we are proud to support the WPL in bringing the joy of padel to fans worldwide."
The WPL will take place from June 8 to 11, 2023, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This iconic venue in association with the Dubai Sports Council, sets the stage for the 'greatest show on the court,' where the world's top-ranked padel players will showcase their exceptional skills alongside performances by renowned entertainers. Simply Red, Nicky Romero, and Mithoon are among the impressive lineup of artists set to perform during the WPL concerts, ensuring an unforgettable experience for attendees.
For more information about the historic World Padel League and Ourshopee's sponsorship, please visit the official website at www.ourshopee.com and get a discount of flat 15 per cent on your tickets by using the code ‘OS15’. For booking tickets, Visit: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/sport/padel-events
With blockchain growing fast, the latest reports suggest more than $78 billion in remittance payments between Saudi Arabia and UAE, as they make the top 30 largest global remittance lists
In the dynamic world of motor sports where speed, precision and determination converge, Ahmed stands as the future trailblazer on the tracks with One Homes, as his driving force
Xoom Delivery Services, a leading delivery services provider, is proud to announce the introduction of electric motorcycles to its fleet.
The vibrant competition underlines Dubai’s status as a regional hub for startups and entrepreneurs seeking knowhow, capital and a thriving market
The visit aimed to create an opportunity for meaningful interaction and establish the foundation for long-term collaborations in knowledge sharing
Numaish Lifestyle Exhibitions is all set to host its Eid Show with new and exclusive designers showcasing traditional, western and Fusion collections on June 3 at Al Nojoom Ballroom, Shangri-La Dubai.
The leading women community in Dubai is hosting Season 3 of IWD awards 2023 to celebrate Indian women in September 2023.
Malabar Gold and Diamonds (MGD) has won a major legal battle against brand impersonation in Islamabad, Pakistan.