Our Generation Music is impacting the market share for artists

Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 11:09 AM

Our Generation Music is one of the brands paving the way for artists to maximise their potential and compete in the market. The brand takes pride in its dedication and successful efforts in delivering an unbiased yet progressively challenging conversation on hip hop, rap, and culture. This company has established a creative and promotional launchpad for new artists. The integrity of Our Generation Music remains core to the content developed as they refuse to fall victim to the dishonest clickbait and falsified narratives. Incredibly, Our Generation Music continues to celebrate achievements and career-defining moments. Additionally, the company’s success has been achieved by staying true to their culture and a heavy emphasis on the integrity and authenticity of the Our Generation Music brand.

An integral industry player, Our Generation Music is heavily involved with new and unknown artists. Some of the top talents they have worked with include Yeat, Iayze, SoFaygo, Ken Car$on. The brand is also known for growing its YouTube channel to 70k+ followers with original content ranging from interviews, music videos, premieres, and vlogs. Such content has been instrumental in building a solid fan base that has earned Our Generation Music lots of support and recognition. Part of the praise comes from A-level artists such as Migos, Cardi B, Kanye, Gunna, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and more, as well as athletes.

The biggest challenge the company had in a rapidly evolving digital space was the loss of their Instagram account. Fortunately, they overcame this by being one step ahead and adapting to the new rules, regulations, and terms set by social media platforms. To stay true to their vision, they had to start from scratch on several occasions to keep their dream alive. This included setting up checks and balances and ensuring the security of all their social media pages and content. The team believes in the importance of building a brand and narrative and preventing it from being spread too thin across many social media sites. They advise to stay true to your short-term and long-term goals and understand that it’s a marathon and savour each win along the way.

Our Generation Music strives to fight for all artists and to garner the love, appreciation, and respect from the industry. The goal is to set up a shop in the live space to curate and develop shows and festivals. Our Generation Music also aims to continue to impact the market share of those artists who dreamed of a chance to compete in the grand conversation of the music industry.

Part of the team’s dreams include growing and scaling the Our Generation Music brand with original content and development. They are introducing their brand to the podcast space and igniting the fire of conversations and perspectives of artists of musicians from every genre. Having successfully grown their editorial wing, the Our Generation Music hopes to break the stories of new and upcoming artists and give them a platform to showcase their talent to the world.