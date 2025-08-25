OTTplay collaborates with Amazon Prime to offer Prime Lite benefits to customers

OTTplay Premium, India’s leading AI-powered OTT aggregator, has joined hands with Amazon Prime to offer Prime Lite benefits to its customers, delivering unparalleled value. Amazon Prime Lite subscriptions will be available through OTTplay in two ways; through bundled offerings with OTTplay’s partner Internet Service Providers (ISPs) such as NetPlus, KCCL, NXT, Railtel, and more, making it even easier for users across 1000+ cities and towns in India to seamlessly access Prime Video’s high-quality content, and also enjoy other Prime Lite benefits through varied subscription plans with OTTplay, as well as a top-up at ₹799 per year for OTTplay Premium subscribers who can enhance their existing subscription with Prime Lite benefits.

With this collaboration, OTTplay will provide its customers unlimited access to Prime Video’s premium entertainment that includes an extensive library of award-winning and blockbuster Indian and international Originals, TV shows, movies, and more, on a single device of their choice, in HD quality with ads. Prime members also enjoy benefits like free unlimited Same-Day/Next-Day delivery, special access to everyday Prime offers, exclusive access to shopping events like Prime Day, and early access to Amazon Great Indian Festival.

“At Prime Video, we remain committed to making it even more convenient for customers across India to access our diverse library of Indian and international originals, movies, series, and more,” said Shilangi Mukherji, director and head of SVOD Business, Prime Video, India. “This collaboration with OTTplay not only further simplifies access to Prime Video’s high-quality content selection but also delivers additional shopping and shipping benefits through Prime Lite, from unlimited free One- day/Two-day delivery across millions of products to early access to exclusive deals, and much more.”

Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder and CEO of OTTplay, said: “This is a significant moment for us. Prime Video is a global leader in entertainment and bringing it to our platform reflects our commitment to delivering the most comprehensive and accessible video streaming experience in India. We are certain that our customers will appreciate the exciting combination of entertainment and other Prime benefits offered through this collaboration.”

OTTplay Premium offers a deeply personalised content discovery experience along with bundled subscriptions to 30+ leading OTT platforms. Its AI-driven interface simplifies how users find, explore, and enjoy premium content across genres and languages. Powered by deep personalisation and smart content discovery tool, OTTplay Premium continues to reinforce its position as a leading platform that curates, recommends, and provides subscription access to multiple OTT services, all in one place. With 1000+ ISP partners onboard, it also ensures that great entertainment is matched with great connectivity, fulfilling all digital needs through a single, seamless subscription. The collaboration with Amazon Prime furthers OTTplay Premium’s vision of becoming India’s ultimate OTT super app, a one- stop destination for entertainment across genres, platforms, and languages, empowering users to stream smarter, faster, and across platforms, all in one place.