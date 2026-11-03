OSON X seeks UAE banking and infrastructure partners for the Central Asia corridor

OSON X, the UAE app from OSON serving people from Central Asia, is seeking banking and infrastructure partners to develop the UAE–Central Asia payments corridor. The company is meeting prospective partners at Dubai FinTech Summit, which concludes today.

OSON X brings a licensed operator, a defined corridor, an established parent company and a product currently in its pilot phase. It is operated by Oson DIFC Limited, regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), under reference F006764, with a licence issued on March 23, 2026. The licence covers money services, payment accounts, payment instruments and stored value. It is a payments and stored-value licence, not a banking licence.

The platform currently supports transfers between the UAE and Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in both directions. It is backed by OSON, which serves more than three million clients across Uzbekistan and Central Asia.

OSON X is currently being piloted with a limited group of users. New customers can complete online biometric Know Your Customer (KYC) verification in approximately two minutes using basic personal information, top up their accounts using a UAE bank card or IBAN/SWIFT, make cross-border transfers and use a virtual card, with a physical card planned for introduction.

The company is seeking banking partners to support the holding and movement of funds across the corridor, including accounts, settlement and foreign exchange (FX). It is also looking for infrastructure partners to support card programmes, KYC processes and payment systems. The scope of these partnerships remains open for discussion during the summit.

Makhmudov Farkhod, founder and CEO of OSON, said: "We have the licence, the corridor and a product in pilot. What we are looking for now is the banking and infrastructure partners who want to build the rails for this corridor with us."

As OSON X remains in its early stages, prospective partners will have an opportunity to contribute to the development of the corridor's infrastructure and operating model.

Meet the OSON X team at Stand 12 on the final day of Dubai FinTech Summit.