OSON expansion: Uzbekistan’s fintech ecosystem eyes UAE market through DIFC licence

Published: Fri 7 Nov 2025, 3:27 PM

Fintech platform OSON, founded in Uzbekistan and now operating across Central Asia, has taken a strategic step towards the Middle East by securing In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for its new entity OSON DIFC Limited within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This marks the company’s planned expansion of its multi-currency wallet infrastructure into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Originally launched in Uzbekistan, OSON has grown to serve over three million users in markets including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, operating under multiple regulatory licences and in partnership with banks and payment platforms across the region.

At the core of OSON’s product suite is the OSON Wallet — a multi-currency digital payment solution that enables peer-to-peer transfers, merchant payments, and wallet-based financial services across borders. Built on the company’s proprietary technology stack, OSON prioritises compliance, scalability, and regional interoperability.

"We view digital finance as a bridge, not a barrier," said Farkhod Makhmudov, founder and CEO of OSON. "Entering the UAE is part of our vision to connect users, banks, and businesses across dynamic markets by leveraging trusted fintech infrastructure."

With the DFSA’s IPA, OSON is now positioned to progress towards full licensing in the UAE, enabling the rollout of wallet-based payments, remittances, and fintech solutions across the wider region. Analysts view this as an example of how Central Asian startups are expanding beyond local markets into global-tier financial ecosystems.

In the MENA region, OSON will focus on cross-border payments, regional wallet services, and collaborations with local banks and payment institutions, aligning with the region’s broader drive toward digital-economy transformation.

As the firm prepares for its first major investment round, OSON aims to establish itself as a “fintech bridge” between Central Asia and the Gulf, leveraging its proven technology and regulatory compliance as key pillars of growth.

For more information, visit www.oson.com/