OshKosh B’gosh now open at Mall of the Emirates

Dubai — Popular Heritage American apparel brand for kids OshKosh B’gosh has relaunched its store at Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. It is located in front of Carrefour on the ground floor.

Established in 1895 in Osh Kosh Wisconsin, OshKosh B’gosh is an American kidswear brand famous for its timeless and trend-right clothing for kids aged 0-14 years with durable quality and emotional connection across generations.

In 2005, OshKosh B’gosh joined the Carter’s family of brands. Together, OshKosh B’gosh and Carter’s are two of the oldest, largest and most-recognized brands of baby and children’s apparel in the world.

The signature style of OshKosh B’gosh is rooted in denim, an optimistic colour palette and an artful attention to detail. It is clothing that nods to the brand’s roots while moving forward with the perfect balance of quality, value, fashion and kid-friendly style.

Popular for its bibbed overalls, the company also sells kids’ accessories, jumpers, graphic tees, multi-packs, dresses, rompers, jeans, pants, shirts, sweaters, tank tops and shoes besides its trademark overalls.

Find the latest trends in clothing for babies, infants, toddlers, kids (4-7) and youth (5-14) at the store in Mall of the Emirates, which is now open.

The brand is operated by Lals Group in the GCC, co-located with Carter’s, as well as standalone store concepts.