Oryx Detailing opens Dubai Studio, bringing specialist paint protection and detailing services to performance car owners

Oryx Detailing has officially opened its new studio in Dubai Investment Park 2, marking its entry into the UAE’s specialist automotive detailing market. The opening event took place on September 10, bringing the brand’s focus on precision, protection and vehicle care to the region’s automotive enthusiasts.

The studio, located at Warehouse 6, Talal Complex, Dubai Investment Park 2, has been designed to cater to exotic, high-performance and luxury vehicles. Oryx Detailing offers paint protection film (PPF), ceramic coating, paint correction and specialist interior detailing, with an emphasis on controlled working conditions and careful installation.

According to the company, its climate-controlled studio is equipped with in-house plotter cutting for PPF patterns, allowing film to be cut to the exact vehicle model. The company says this approach is intended to support clean panel coverage and reduce the need for trimming directly on the vehicle’s paint.

Its paint protection film services feature STEK ForceShield, while ceramic coating services include CarPro CQuartz products. The company also provides paint correction before film or coating application, along with services covering wheels, glass, leather, Alcantara, screens and interior trim.

“Oryx Detailing was built in Dubai for the cars that live here,” the company states on its website, highlighting the impact of heat, sand and sun on automotive paint. Its service approach focuses on preparing the vehicle properly before applying protective products and inspecting the finish under controlled lighting.

The studio’s service portfolio includes full-body and partial PPF, ceramic coatings, single- to three-stage paint correction, wheels-off detailing, interior deep cleaning and engine bay detailing. The company also offers complimentary vehicle inspections to help owners understand the available options before booking.

With its new Dubai studio, Oryx Detailing aims to establish a specialist destination for vehicle owners seeking long-term paint protection, finish enhancement and detailed care for their cars.

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