UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Orthopedic triumph: Dr Loiy Alkhatib performs complex total knee replacement for patient battling untreated blount disease

This accomplishment underscores Dr Alkhatib's commitment to excellence in orthopedic and sports medicine surgery

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 1:33 PM

Last updated: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 2:45 PM

In a remarkable medical feat, Dr Loiy Alkhatib, an orthopedic and sports medicine surgery consultant with German board certification and Canadian fellowship training, has successfully executed a complex total knee replacement on a 36-year-old patient. The individual had been grappling with chronic knee pain stemming from untreated Blount disease during childhood, which ultimately led to advanced knee osteoarthritis.

The case presented a unique challenge due to the intricate nature of the patient's medical history. Blount disease, left unaddressed in the earlier years, resulted in significant joint deterioration, necessitating a sophisticated approach to restore functionality and alleviate persistent pain.

Dr Alkhatib's expertise and innovative surgical techniques played a pivotal role in the success of the total knee replacement procedure. The intervention not only aimed at providing relief from chronic pain but also focused on restoring optimal mobility for the patient's improved quality of life.

This accomplishment underscores Dr Alkhatib's commitment to excellence in orthopedic and sports medicine surgery. His dual certification, German board and Canadian fellowship training, attests to his international standard of proficiency in addressing complex musculoskeletal conditions.

The patient is currently in recovery, and early indications post-surgery are promising. Dr Alkhatib remains dedicated to advancing patient care and pushing the boundaries of orthopedic medicine.


More news from KT Network