OREO introduces new limited-edition Pistash-YO in the UAE

Pistachio has long been part of the region’s food culture, from traditional sweets to contemporary desserts. Now OREO is putting its own playful twist on the locally loved flavour with the launch of limited-edition OREO Pistash-YO in the UAE, pairing the brand’s signature chocolate-flavoured sandwich biscuits with a cream made with real pistachios.

The launch comes as consumer expectations around snacking continue to evolve. Mondelēz International’s 2026 State of Snacking report, developed in collaboration with Mintel and Black Swan Data, found that six in 10 consumers across key global markets snack at least once a day. Pistachio, meanwhile, is gaining momentum as a flavour trend globally, with its online popularity growing 72 per cent over the past year. The trend is also making the leap from chocolate and confectionery into biscuits and other baked goods, with industry reports showing that bakery accounted for 15 per cent of new food and beverage launches featuring pistachio between July 2025 and June 2026.

To mark the UAE launch, OREO projected Pistash-YO onto the Burj Khalifa on September 12, 2026. The activation brought the brand’s ‘Now or Never’ message to life on one of Dubai’s most recognisable landmarks.

"Innovation at OREO is about continuing to evolve with the tastes of our consumers while staying true to what they love about the brand. We know our fans are always looking for new ways to enjoy OREO, and Pistash-YO gives us the opportunity to bring a flavour they already know and love into the OREO experience, made with real pistachio for an authentic taste that makes this OREO truly distinctive. It’s this combination of familiarity, authenticity and discovery that makes flavour innovation so exciting for us. We’re bringing together the unmistakable OREO experience with one of the region’s most loved flavours, and we hope Pistash-YO becomes a new favourite for our consumers," said Mohamed Yousry, senior director of marketing, Mondelēz International, Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP).