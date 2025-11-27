Orchid Living launches Dh55 million Orchid Residences 1 in Dubai South

Orchid Living, a Dubai-based real estate developer, has launched Orchid Residence 1, marking the company’s debut residential development in Dubai South.

The boutique G+4 project features a collection of 44 refined 1- and 2-bedroom freehold apartments, offering contemporary, thoughtfully designed living in one of Dubai’s fastest-evolving districts. The launch event brought together founders, partners, and prospective buyers to showcase the project’s vision, amenities, and lifestyle offerings.

The project, valued at Dh55 million (US$14.97 million), is already 40 percent complete, with nearly half of the residences reserved within days of launch, reflecting strong market interest. Orchid Residence 1 offers a flexible payment plan: 20 percent on booking, 40 percent on handover, and 40 percent during construction, making ownership accessible for a wide range of buyers.

Strategically positioned on a prime corner site, Orchid Residence 1 provides direct access to key transportation and economic hubs, including Al Maktoum International Airport, Expo City Dubai, Jebel Ali Port, and Emirates Road. Dubai South continues to benefit from major infrastructure enhancements, including the expansion of Route 2020 Metro, future integration with Etihad Rail, and the aviation masterplan transforming Al Maktoum International Airport into the world’s largest airport, cementing the district as a high-growth residential and investment location.

Designed as a low-density, family-focused community, Orchid Residence 1 prioritises privacy, natural light, and a calm residential atmosphere. Apartments feature modern interior finishes, fully fitted Italian-brand kitchen appliances, generous ceiling heights, and efficient spatial planning. Select units incorporate Vastu-inspired layouts to promote balance and well-being.

Residents can enjoy a thoughtfully curated range of lifestyle amenities within the project’s intimate scale, including a first-floor children’s play area, BBQ zones, and a charming water fountain. The rooftop features a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a serene zen garden, and an open-air cinema, designed to elevate everyday living to extraordinary experiences.

Founder Haroon Imtiaz Tarar highlighted Orchid Residence 1 as a reflection of Orchid Living’s commitment to quality, intention, and long-term value, while co-founder Sadiq Hazrat emphasised the project’s focus on comfort, contemporary expectations, and timeless design.

With completion scheduled for Q2 2026, Orchid Residence 1 presents a compelling opportunity to secure a home in Dubai South’s emerging, future-ready community.