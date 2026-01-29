Orchid Fertility urges early fertility screening as a key pillar of preventive healthcare in the UAE

In a region where preventive healthcare is increasingly shaping public health conversations, fertility specialists are calling attention to a critical but often overlooked aspect of wellbeing: early fertility screening.

Orchid Fertility, a leading fertility center in Dubai, is urging individuals and couples to consider fertility assessments earlier in life — not as a response to difficulty conceiving, but as a proactive health measure. According to specialists at the center, many fertility-related challenges can be identified well before they become emotionally, medically, or financially overwhelming.

"Fertility is often treated as something to think about only when a problem arises," said Dr Partha Sarathi Das, medical director at Orchid Fertility. "In reality, fertility health like heart health or metabolic health benefits enormously from early awareness. Screening is not about pressure or urgency; it is about information, preparedness, and choice."

Across the UAE, shifting lifestyles, delayed parenthood, and rising stress levels have changed the fertility landscape for both men and women. Yet many individuals seek medical advice only after months or years of trying to conceive, by which time underlying issues may have progressed.

Early fertility screening, experts explain, can help identify factors such as hormonal imbalances, ovulatory concerns, sperm health issues, or conditions like PCOS and endometriosis often before symptoms become severe or treatment pathways more complex.

"Knowing where you stand early can significantly reduce uncertainty later," added Dr Das. "It allows people to make informed decisions about family planning, lifestyle changes, or medical follow-up, without fear or haste."

Orchid Fertility emphasises that fertility screening should not be viewed as a women-only concern. Medical data consistently shows that male factors contribute to approximately 40–50 per cent of fertility challenges globally; making early evaluation for both partners a critical component of preventive care. While the number of eggs and sperm plays a role in conception, it is their quality that truly supersedes quantity. A healthy, high-quality egg and sperm are fundamental to the development of a healthy embryo and, ultimately, a successful pregnancy outcome.

"Fertility health is shared health," said Dr Ritu Anand, specialist reproductive medicine and infertility at Orchid Fertility Dubai. "Normalising early screening for both men and women removes stigma and encourages healthier conversations within families and communities."

The call for early fertility screening aligns closely with the UAE’s broader focus on preventive medicine, early diagnosis, and long-term wellbeing. By integrating fertility awareness into routine health discussions, experts believe individuals can avoid unnecessary stress and make decisions grounded in knowledge rather than urgency.

Orchid Fertility stresses that screening does not imply immediate treatment, nor does it predict future outcomes with certainty. Instead, it offers clarity, helping individuals understand their reproductive health as part of their overall wellness journey.

"Preventive fertility care is about empowerment," said Dr Das. "When people are informed early, they are better equipped to navigate the future—whatever path they choose."

