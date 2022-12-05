Or Dori of Luxuri Brokerage on how he rose to the top of the growing Miami luxury rental market

By Darby Jones Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 9:10 PM

Miami has risen to the top when it comes to luxurious destinations — from the beautiful beaches with white sand and crystal clear water, to exotic cars and designer shopping boutiques, the city really has it all. Miami also has some of the most beautiful homes in the country, many of which are occupied by those looking to indulge in the Magic City lifestyle.

While Miami saw a surge of visitors and relocators during the pandemic, the city has not slowed down. In fact, Miami-Dade County total home sales outperformed its pre-pandemic totals in August 2022, according to the Miami Association of Realtors and the Multiple Listing Service system.

With this continued real estate boom in Miami, the team at Luxuri are helping clients secure the best possible deals and rentals through their high end vacation rental and property management company. Luxuri was founded by Jonathan Campau, and Or Dori is now second-in-command at the company.

Luxury operates in a unique, vertically integrated system in which they are able to maximise their real estate portfolio by both managing properties and modifying them into vacation rental homes. The brokerage side of the business supports clients in purchasing new and exclusive properties, while the property management sector furnishes and manages the property, leading to it being rented as a luxe vacation rental home.

Dori began working as a property manager at Luxuri, where he was tasked with making sure all properties were up to Luxuri’s elite standards. He had an important role in ensuring all investors were satisfied with their profits and each home was appropriately priced.

Pretty quickly, Dori was able to work his way up the ranks and show his strengths in both social media marketing and networking, building strong relationships with key players in the Miami social scene. This has proven to be a special asset that Luxuri now has to offer its clients: concierge services to secure coveted reservations at Miami hot spots thanks to Dori’s relationships with places such as Papi Steak, E11EVEN, LIV, Mr. Jones, Story and more.

As a Miami insider, Dori has a special ability to help each client make the most of their time in the special city. Looking ahead, Dori and Campau hope to make Luxuri a Fortune 100 company by 2024, and they are sure to continue making waves in the Miami market.