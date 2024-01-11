OPPO launches Reno11 Series, redefining 'The Portrait Expert' with DSLR-Level Telephoto camera features

Published: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 5:32 PM

OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand, has announced the availability of the OPPO Reno11 Series across the GCC. Fusing eye-catching elegance with an ultra-clear portrait camera system, spearheaded by a 50MP main camera with OIS, rear camera with all new Sony sensor and the only device within this competitive price range with a 32MP professional telephoto portrait lens, the Reno11 Series unlocks class-leading entertainment, day-long battery life and best-in-class charging speeds.

Chi Zhou, president of OPPO MEA, said: "Every day, 72 million people in 60+ countries enjoy incredible experiences on their Reno series devices. The Reno11 Series elevates the user experience with exceptional performance, featuring a DSLR-level 32MP telephoto lens for unmatched photography competency. Capture and preserve life’s moments like never before. We’re eagerly looking forward to the market’s response to these impressive new offerings."

Introducing The Reno11

Elevated Style meets Brilliant Visuals

The Reno11 flows effortlessly into your life with its gorgeous 3D Curved Design and a slim and lightweight body. At just 7.99mm1 thin, it feels sleek, and weighing 182g, is comfortable to hold, even after long bouts of streaming or reading.

Looking striking with its Shimmering Silk Design and OPPO Glow technique, OPPO’s honed its design process to achieve a beautifully textured look with a smooth feel. Available in two colours, Wave Green and Rock Grey, both are inspired by nature and catch light exquisitely.

Visually Striking Capabilities

Experience life in more shades with the Reno11 Series’ brilliant 10-bit OLED screen, showcasing over one billion colours for natural-looking gradients so photos and videos look even more captivating. And with HDR10+ certification, shows and movies strike the perfect notes with enchanting highlights and atmospheric shadows.

Enjoy your own private screening as the crisp, large 6.7” display shines. A super-slim border that curves out of focus elegantly frames whatever you’re doing, and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate keeps visuals flowing smoothly.

Strike a Pose with Portrait-Perfect Photos

With OPPO’s Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System, the Reno11 Series captures studio-grade portrait photography.

Get up close to subjects with a 32MP telephoto camera matched with a 47mm equivalent, 2x telephoto zoom which captures with a classical point of view for portraits, similar to the perspective of a human eye. The Sony IMX709 sensor powering this 2x experience doesn’t just capture crisp, detailed photos, it also features an RGBW pixel arrangement for a 60 per cent increase in photosensitivity and 35% less noise than comparable traditional sensors.

With a powerful 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera with OIS, a fast f/1.8 lens and Sony’s new LYT600 sensor, expect an impressive, all-purpose camera you can lean on. And for expansive landscapes, Reno11’s ultra-wide 8MP camera covers an all-seeing 112º field of view.

The Reno11 Series’ camera takes portrait imaging beyond hardware. Having teamed up with portrait photography experts from around the world, OPPO’s Portrait Expert Engine powers Reno11’s portrait photography. This engine results in a four-part process to capture tasteful, beautiful portrait photos, starting with Facial Recognition + Subject/Scene Separation, followed by Skin Tone Protection, then Clarity and Facial Enhancement, and finally Portrait and Environment Merging.

The Reno11 Series combines this advanced portrait algorithm with its pro-grade Portrait Mode. This captures natural-looking portraits at either 1x or 2x zoom with incredible subject, object, and edge separation. In addition, advanced flattering safeguards individuality, while adjustable bokeh empowers the photographer to adjust focus more precisely.

More than a versatile stills camera, the Series also captures 4K ultra-clear video from both the main camera and 32MP selfie camera, so users can record, vlog, post and express themselves without sacrificing on quality.

ColorOS 14 for Effortless Work and Play

So much more than just stylish, the Reno11 ColorOS 14 experience based on Android 14 is exceptional, fusing beauty, security, productivity, reliability, and longevity.

With File Dock, easily save images, text or files for quick drag-and-drop access across your apps. Smart Touch captures images, text, and even text within images from a screenshot with ease. Finally, Smart Image Matting easily, quickly cuts out up to six subjects from a photo and saves the image in File Dock, so you can turn it into a sticker or share it directly with another app.

Behind the scenes, ColorOS 14’s next-generation Trinity Engine ensures fast and smooth performance. ROM Vitalisation can save up to 19GB of extra space from a total 256GB storage by compressing unused data and removing duplicated files. RAM Vitalisation can keep up to 28 apps running in the background for 72 hours. While CPU Vitalisation learns usage habits and optimises processes for a smoother, longer lasting experience. OPPO’s 48-Month Fluency Protection also means Reno11 is optimised for today, tomorrow, and years to come.

Flagship-level Connectivity and an End to Battery Anxiety

The Reno11 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, delivering 6nm computing that makes confident multi-tasking, gaming and demanding tasks like 4K video capture possible.

Up to 12GB RAM and an additional 12GB available with RAM Expansion means Reno11 can work across multiple apps and games without background apps being closed. And with 128GB or 256GB storage and storage expansion of up to 2TB via microSD card, enjoy a library of offline movies and games, making Reno11 a perfect travel companion.

Go the distance with the Reno11 Series’ long-lasting, large 5000mAh battery, confidently getting you through a full, connected day, and with OPPO’s Battery Health Engine, look forward to four years of day-long use without replacement. When you do need to power up, unlock 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charging using the supplied charger for a 33 per cent top-up in 10 minutes, and a 100 per cent charge in just 45 minutes.

The Reno11 Pro: Thin, Light and Beautiful

Also being unveiled is the Reno11 Pro. Celebrating style with distinct, elegantly contrasting layers, the Reno11 Pro is contoured for a perfect hold, striking a slender silhouette side-on and glinting with a beautiful finish. It also feels comfortable in hand at just 7.59mm thin and 181g light. Available in two colours, Pearl White and Rock Grey, both are inspired by nature and catch light exquisitely.

With a powerful wide camera featuring 50MP resolution, a fast f/1.8 lens with OIS, and a large 1/1.56” Sony IMX890 sensor at its heart, Reno11 Pro has you covered for incredible all-purpose imaging, even in challenging scenes

The Reno11 Pro is powered by the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, delivering flagship-level 4nm computing that’s 80 per cent more powerful than previous generation devices. Finally, with RAM Expansion, the Reno11 Pro empowers you to confidently multi-task across demanding apps and games without slowdown or background apps being closed. And with 256GB or 512GB storage, enjoy a library of offline movies and games, making the Reno11 Pro a perfect travel companion.

Pricing and Availability

The Reno11 Series is now available to purchase across OPPO’s regional websites and retail partner stores at a recommended retail price of Dh1,599 for the Reno11 5G and Dh2,099 for the Reno11 Pro 5G.

As an exclusive launch promotion, customers who purchase a Reno11 5G during the first week of sale January 11 to January 17 will receive six months screen protection warranty, six months extended warranty and OPPO Enco Buds2, worth Dh499. Those purchasing the Reno11 Pro during the same period will receive 12 months screen protection warranty, 12 months extended warranty and OPPO Enco Buds2, worth Dh999.