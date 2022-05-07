Onpassive ready to initiate crowdfunding platform

Ash Mufareh,Founder and CEO of Onpassive

Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 9:00 AM

US-based Onpassive, a predictive and intelligent business automation service is soon rolling out its crowdfunding platform ‘O-Bless’. It will cater not just to causes but also will provide a platform for startups and innovators to showcase their products and get the much-needed traction to get financial support. Ash Mufareh, founder and CEO of Onpassive, tells how the crowdfunding platform will make a difference.

As there is a considerable demand for crowdfunding platforms, O-Bless will benefit all users who need funds for various meaningful causes and advanced innovation projects. O-Bless believes in rewards-based crowdfunding, which is the most effective form. There are countries apart from India, like the US, UK, Canada, North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Latin America, where crowdfunding has picked up well. However, amidst the pandemic and spike in healthcare emergencies in India, Onpassive will launch O-Bless, which is in the final stage of maturation to run campaigns globally and build awareness towards a cause and get funded by the prospective donors. O-Bless offers a helping hand to those seeking financial assistance to pay off their medical bills while creating an opportunity for donors willing to extend their financial support to the needy.

Mufareh added: “We will have several features incorporated into the application in the coming months. We plan to include artificial intelligence (AI)-based auto-suggestion templates for various causes that help people communicate their exact needs, interactive chat support, and tax exemptions for the people who have donated the funds on the O-Bless platform. We will also use a fraud-detection mechanism driven by AI and machine learning that detects unauthorised campaigns.”

Mufareh further added: “The whole point of publishing a campaign is to know the visitors, sign-ups, and entrants the company has achieved with your campaign. This is possible by pulling the list from the database of your tracking tool. If you are tracking where your supporters are coming from, and whether or not people from each traffic source are converting on your sign-up page, then you can make on-the-fly improvements to your campaign and get better results overall, rather than just waiting until the campaign is over and then looking at the data.”

Mufareh realised the hard facts involved in crowdfunding and explained: “In a worst-case scenario, the complete verified information of the individual is there so that they can be traced if required. We ensure our platform takes on a campaign and gets the required verifications done through automated KYC checks in the minimum possible time by implementing machine learning and advanced AI systems to catch documentation fraud, and identity theft, real-time aliveness verification, etc.”