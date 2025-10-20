  • search in Khaleej Times
Only two weeks left to win gold bars, 25 million and a Nissan Patrol with Big Ticket this October

Purchase your ticket before October 31 to stand a chance to take home one gold bar this Diwali season

Published: Mon 20 Oct 2025, 1:48 AM

Watch: Heavy rains in UAE cause rockfall on road, drivers struggle to pass

'Still feels like Diwali': How Dubai expats plan to celebrate on working, school day

Air Arabia flight plummets close to sea after takeoff; investigation launched

The festive season is in full swing, and Diwali lights are shining bright across the UAE. Big Ticket is making this month’s celebrations even more special, but time is running out!

With only two weekly draws remaining, there are still 10 gold bars, each weighing 250 grams of 24-karat gold, waiting to be won. Purchase your ticket before October 31 to stand a chance to take home one gold bar this Diwali season.

The excitement continues to build with the upcoming Dh25 million grand prize draw, set to take place live on November 3. Plus, those who buy two tickets between October 1 and 24 will automatically qualify for The Big Win Contest, where four lucky participants will get a chance to attend the live draw and win cash prizes worth up to Dh150,000. Winners will be announced on November 1 on the official Big Ticket website.

For automotive enthusiasts, the Dream Car series presents even more to look forward to, with a Nissan Patrol to be given away on November 3, followed by a Maserati Grecale on December 3.

This Diwali, Big Ticket is bringing together gold, grand prizes, and dream cars to create a season full of joy and anticipation. With every ticket comes the chance to make celebrations truly unforgettable.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

The weekly E-draw dates:

Week 3: 16th – 22nd October and Draw Date- 23rd October (Thursday)

Week 4: 23rd – 31st October and Draw Date- 1st November (Saturday)